West Bay man charged and bailed in GBH case

(CNS): A resident of West Bay has been charged with seriously assaulting a defence attorney during an altercation at a party in the district this weekend. Police confirmed that the 28-year-old man was charged with assault inflicting GBH, assault actual bodily harm, possession of ganja, possession of drug utilities and failing to provide a specimen. He appeared in Summary Court Wednesday and has been granted court bail. Meanwhile, his victim remains in hospital overseas receiving medical treatment for serious facial injuries.

Police learned about the assault from the Cayman Islands Hospital on Sunday, when medical staff informed the RCIPS that they had a patient in the A&E who had been assaulted. The officers learned that on Saturday, 30 September, the victim had been struck in the face by another man while they were both at a party in West Bay. It’s not clear how the injury occurred or whether any weapons were involved.

Category: Courts, Crime, Police