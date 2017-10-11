Webb to learn his fate in January

(CNS): The former Cayman Islands and regional football boss, Jeffery Webb, is now due to be sentenced for his part in the global FIFA scandal in January, according to listings from a New York court. Webb fell far from grace when he was arrested in Switzerland in a US probe into football corruption while he was VP of the organisation in May 2015. He pleaded guilty in November of that year to conspiracy in various racketeering offences but has remained under house arrest on a $10 million plus bond ever since.

The expected sentencing of Webb has been delayed numerous times, but as trials for those caught up in the scandal who denied the charges begin next month, those officials who admitted their guilt have seen their sentences constantly deferred. Given the time that Webb has spent under curfew and his agreement to forfeit over S$1.7 million as part of his plea deal, he may avoid any real jail time in the United States.

However, the Cayman authorities are likely to seek Webb’s extradition back to his native country if he dodges incarceration in America. The once local business man and banker is charged here with fraud and money laundering for his part in the hospital corruption scandal relating to the payment system CarePay with his friend and business partner, Canover Watson.

Webb is not the only Cayman connection to the FIFA scandal. His former assistant and CIFA official, Costas Takkas, has also pleaded guilty to money laundering charges after he admitted earlier this year to helping Webb. He is expected to be sentenced at the end of this month.

Category: Courts, Crime, USA, World News