Webb to learn his fate in January
(CNS): The former Cayman Islands and regional football boss, Jeffery Webb, is now due to be sentenced for his part in the global FIFA scandal in January, according to listings from a New York court. Webb fell far from grace when he was arrested in Switzerland in a US probe into football corruption while he was VP of the organisation in May 2015. He pleaded guilty in November of that year to conspiracy in various racketeering offences but has remained under house arrest on a $10 million plus bond ever since.
The expected sentencing of Webb has been delayed numerous times, but as trials for those caught up in the scandal who denied the charges begin next month, those officials who admitted their guilt have seen their sentences constantly deferred. Given the time that Webb has spent under curfew and his agreement to forfeit over S$1.7 million as part of his plea deal, he may avoid any real jail time in the United States.
However, the Cayman authorities are likely to seek Webb’s extradition back to his native country if he dodges incarceration in America. The once local business man and banker is charged here with fraud and money laundering for his part in the hospital corruption scandal relating to the payment system CarePay with his friend and business partner, Canover Watson.
Webb is not the only Cayman connection to the FIFA scandal. His former assistant and CIFA official, Costas Takkas, has also pleaded guilty to money laundering charges after he admitted earlier this year to helping Webb. He is expected to be sentenced at the end of this month.
See details of the trials and sentence hearings in the FIFA probe in the CNS Library
Jeff Webb is a low life, scum bag, coward who stole from his country, let down the youth in the football league, brought shame to cayman with the damaging international headlines and now feels like because he “flipped” and grassed up others he should not have to face the music. Listen, you can dress him up in his full suits, parade him around like the proud peacock that most Caymanians bought in to (for the sake of them wanting to live large on his coattail) but at the end of the day he’s just as selfish as he’s always been. For once Jeff man up you did the crime, do the time and then go crawl undear a rock somewhere! When are the others that were also involved and/or knew the corrupt dealings going to face the music???
He will definitely do time. Unlike in Cayman, US doesn’t consider house arrest equivalent to jailtime.
Just in time for Heroes Day? How about one year there is a celebration of the corrupt of Cayman? At least that would save money on a statue since there is already on of Jim Bodden.
You mean the Heroes Day aka Land Pirates Day, Sculldugery Day. Why don’t we just combine Pirates Week and the so called Heroes Day, now that would be more in keeping with our cultural traditions.
In January he will know his fate in July. This cat has 20 lives.
Bring him back and put him on trial here, pretty obvious he has been squealing and will do no time so let him face court here for his alleged crimes.
Put his political enabler friends in the dock alongside him forthe CIFA missing funds as well as the Conniver scandal. Those in charge looked the other way and now it’s time to pay.
Rat!!!
Jeff Webb will never see inside a jail in the USA or the Cayman Islands.
He is Cayman’s Teflon Don who was lauded by the same politicians past and present XXXX they enjoyed the spoils and gifts from a corrupt person like Webb and a corrupt organization like FIFA. Think about how many politicians, business leaders, ministers and mla’s, law firm partners have enjoyed the gifts, trips and five star treatment at games or tournaments without paying a penny because of Jeff Webb?
They all knew FIFA and CIFA were corrupt organizations at their core for years but comfortable enough to enjoy all benefits. This makes them all as bad as Jeff Webb. Local politicians and financial institutions, law firms, attorneys local and expatriate together facilitated and benefitted personally and politically from his every request. Webb should pay for the crimes he committed but so should all the individuals who gladly took the gifts especially PEP’s and business leaders who benefited for many years.
It should have been decided January 1998.
Who wants to make a bet that he will get no prison sentence due to the length of time he has spent on house arrest? He no doubt has been squealing and is making restitution payments so he will be rewarded for that by the US authorities. The blockbuster movie will also be in the works but not sure who would be producing this as Harvey is in rehab.
He had to snitch on everybody else,the FBI used him like a dutty rag until they Jammed up all the players,he might get 3 years if that. Can’t do the time don’t do the crime specially on the backs of our peoples progress! Don’t feel sorry, he could have done so much more for Cayman football,all the millions can’t help you now! Greed gets you every time.🇰🇾
Oh please, don’t even mention about doing something for Cayman football? I remember hearing him on the radio talking about the government ( which they deserved) about not putting enough money into the football programmes, I guess that would be more for him. I believe right now the Cayman Islands are at an all time low point. Why are they so many crazy greedy persons swooning down on us. What has happened to dignity, honesty and integrity? We never used to be like this. Why are so many Caymanians and expats ripping us off left right and centre. You know many years ago, like in the 50s to 80s most people were very careful about their reputation and the way they were viewed. I cannot understand what happened. So sad. Does anyone out there have any answers.i keep reminding my grown children and little grandchildren that a good name is a prized possession, that if you want something in life and not born into money you have to be prepared to study and work hard. I hope for the future there are many mothers, dads, granddads and grandmas out there saying the same things.
Wait, is this still considered a White Collar crime?
I hope he gets at least 20 years.
