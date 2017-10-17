Weather takes out weather radio service

(CNS): Following a lightning strike which happened almost three weeks ago, the National Weather Service revealed today, 17 October, that its public radio programming on channel 107.9 is off air for repairs, which are expected to take at least a month, officials say. The radio tower was reportedly struck in a lightning strike on Wednesday, 27 September, and the station has been silence ever since. However, its forecasts are available through all other regular channels, including the NWS website, Facebook and local media.

“The National Weather Service sincerely apologises to listeners for the inconvenience,” officials said in a release.

The local radar system is also currently out of service, but CNS understands that is unrelated to the loss of the radio service.

The NWS is forecasting that high temperatures will remain at 89-90°F this week, with a 30-40% chance of showers. However, Chief Meteorologist John Tibbetts shared a long-range forecast on his personal Facebook page this weekend warning of a possible cold front heading our way at the end of this month.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather