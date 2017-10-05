US Coast Guard rescues fishermen found adrift

(CNS): Five Honduran nationals on a boat that had run out of gas were brought into Cayman Brac last night by the United States Coast Guard after they were rescued some 25 miles off the coast of the Sister Islands. The local authorities were alerted by the USGC some time after 9:00pm and the men and boat were towed to Scott’s Dock, where they all arrive early Wednesday morning. The RCIPS, customs and immigration are now dealing with the men, who are understood to have been adrift at sea for several days.

