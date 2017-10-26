Thieves target dive boat for snorkel kit

(CNS): The police are appealing for information after a local dive boat was targetted twice over the last week by thieves who made off with dozens of pieces of snorkel gear. The RCIPS received a report at about 12:45pm yesterday that 35 snorkel masks and 7 pairs of fins had been taken from the Skin Diver, a vessel moored at Palm Heights Drive in Snug Harbour from Don Foster’s dive operation. The kit was stolen sometime between 3:30pm on Tuesday, 24 October, and 7:00am Wednesday.

Officers dealing with the case said it was the second such incident within a week involving the same boat. Police are now asking anyone that may have any information on the thefts or may have seen the equipment to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

