Thieves make off with valuables from beachbag
(CNS): Police are urging people not to leave valuables unattended when they go the beach after a number of valuable items stolen from a couple’s bag while they were swimming at Governor’s Beach yesterday lunchtime around 1:00pm, Thursday 12 October. The woman and the man had left a backpack on the beach beneath some trees when they went into the water. When they returned five or six minutes later, they went through the bag and discovered that valuables were missing, although they did not see anyone tampering with the bag.
The Public Beach and the Governor’s Beach should be patrolled by security staff to stop these lowlife criminals. The cost can be financed by charging the beach vendors’ licence fees.
0
0
A poor lady’s handbag stolen at a funeral, flowers stolen from a grave ( mother really upset. As she visited her son’s grave on week-ends to water them to keep his memory alive) people begging at funerals how depraved this Island is coming to so much more could be highlighted. Is this Paradise?fast approaching on the State Advisories List or now on. Still crime free/ Jewel of the Caribbean? With a so-called effective police force or useless which is now applicable?
0
0
Very sad. 🙁
0
0