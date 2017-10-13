Thieves make off with valuables from beachbag

(CNS): Police are urging people not to leave valuables unattended when they go the beach after a number of valuable items stolen from a couple’s bag while they were swimming at Governor’s Beach yesterday lunchtime around 1:00pm, Thursday 12 October. The woman and the man had left a backpack on the beach beneath some trees when they went into the water. When they returned five or six minutes later, they went through the bag and discovered that valuables were missing, although they did not see anyone tampering with the bag.

