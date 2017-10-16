Teenage prisoners build their own basketball court

(CNS): A group of young offenders who are currently locked up in the juvenile unit at HMP Northward have started work constructing their own basketball court, which the prison director said was not just about providing a new way for them to exercise but was also an opportunity for the boys to learn a range of new skills. Officials at the prison said that the project provided an opportunity for rehabilitation for these youngsters and to build positive relationships with adults.

Prison Director Neil Lavis said the juveniles had asked for the court and the prison agreed to supply the material. He said that incarcerating children is absolutely the least desirable option for any judicial system or society but it is often a reality.

“Everything beyond the basic needs, such as food, shelter, safety, education, is an earned privilege in prison. Granting the teens the request for a basketball court has already provided mentoring opportunities and shown them the power of teamwork,” Lavis said.

“Although exercise is mandatory and built into their daily routine, specific sporting equipment and facilities are not a necessity. So, prison management agreed to fund the building material for the basketball court, not only because it would be a great way for the young men to occupy their time and focus on fitness, but it would also create an opportunity for them to learn some valuable skills,” the director explained.

The four teenage inmates and prison officers working on the sports facility began by researching how to properly construct a basketball court and then got to work. Once the perimeter was laid out, everyone pitched in to frame the area, with the officers closely supervising the cutting and nailing of the wood framing. The teens also got some hands-on experience digging a 3-foot hole with a jackhammer to anchor the basketball hoop.

“All of the teens got involved and put in the sweat, muscle and time to dig out the area for the court,” Lavis stated.

Last week the boys, with the help of officers, got to work laying the foundation by pouring the cement and began preparing the court area with rebar and installing a pole for the basketball hoop.

Deputy Director of Rehabilitation Aduke Joseph Caesar said the officers had taken the opportunity to not only teach the young men basic construction skills but also to have conversations with them, listen to them and encourage them.

“This is exactly the kind of project that makes rehabilitation possible,” she stated. “All these young men know is that they are working on a basketball court, but the benefits to them can’t be measured in time or 3-point shots. They are developing positive relationships with adults, learning to work with each other, learning about delayed gratification and possible training and employment options for future careers.”

HMP Northward houses four young men under the age of 18 in a unit where, officials said, every effort is made to keep them separate from the adult prisoners, as is the legal requirement per the Constitution. The Children’s Unit includes separate living quarters, association areas, a classroom and an exercise area.

