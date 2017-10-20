Sugar-glider posed serious eco-threat

(CNS): The case against two people arrested by customs for attempting to smuggle a sugar-glider into the Cayman Islands appears stalled, but conservationists have raised concerns about the dangers posed by the importation of exotic alien species to the native and indigenous flora and fauna and what could have happened if the creature in this case had made its way past the authorities. Reports in the Australian press this week highlighted the real danger sugar-gliders now pose to the endangered swift parrot in Tasmania, which could have translated to a real threat to Cayman’s national bird.

The furry predator has caused a real problem for conservationists on Tasmania. Because the sugar-glider has a taste for parrots, eating the eggs and chicks, it has pursued them to the brink of extinction. Costly investments have now been made in nesting boxes that close at night in an effort to try to keep the nocturnal predators away from the native bird.

Christine Rose-Smyth, the chair of the National Conservation Council, confirmed this week, following questions about the smuggling issue, that no one had approached the NCC about import licences for the gliders and that it was extremely unlikely, given the threat they would pose to the local parrots, that such an application would ever be approved. She urged people to consider the significant impact any alien species can have on the native and indigenous flora and fauna before they try to bring in what people think are cute pets.

It also became clear at Tuesday’s NCC meeting that neither the Department of Environment nor the council had been informed of what had happened to the animal, which was seized by customs after the couple were arrested. They had been attempting to bring it into the islands on a Cayman Airways flight in June, but the authorities were alerted after the animal escaped from inside a pocket.

Despite their arrest and the very public emergence of the sugar-glider on the aircraft, the case does not appear to have advanced since the arrest. No one has been charged and 31-year-old Jimel McLean, the son of Arden McLean, the MLA for East End, and a 26-year-old woman have been bailed by customs five times as they await a decision from the director of public prosecutions about the attempted smuggling.

The couple are due to return to customs next week.

