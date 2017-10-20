Society’s neglect of children in trouble

MM writes: Reading the articles about Devon Anglin and how his life spiraled is always hurtful for me, and here is why: Many moons ago Devon was one of my best friends in high school, a super smart child in all the highest academic sets at the John Gray High School; he was particularly excellent in maths and science.

Devon came from a pretty rough background and dealt with many personal family issues at home, but always came to school in high spirits and got along well with other students. Devon turned to selling marijuana during high school at about 14 years old, most likely encouraged by older guys in the West Bay community he was growing up in. He used the money for school lunch and often also bought meals for friends. Within a year and a half he was caught with the drugs and expelled from high school completely.

There was no social inquiry report, no mandatory counselling, no house checks and family background checks; no one looked over Devon’s report cards or realised he was a great student who must have been making some bad choices. He was removed and that was that. No second chance given for education or a high school diploma, no funding for a GED.

I never saw Devon again until years later. We were all out of high school by then for quite some time and the Devon I did see was not the vibrant young man I went to high school with; he had roughed-up — no smile, really severe demeanor, obviously toughened from everyday life and “rolling with the big boys” — all those years after being expelled and having his only true chance of success taken away because of being a misguided young man with no one mature and sensible to speak to or advise him.

The relevant departments, the teachers, the principles, the counsellors, the education staff and ministers and politicians should have sat with Devon and said something like this:

“So you sell marijuana, do you know it’s illegal? I see that your report cards are good and you do well in school, have you thought of what you want to do after graduation? Is there anything in your life that is making that goal difficult for you? Is there anything we can do to help? If we give you another chance at school, will you take it and never make this happen again?” etc, etc.

From what I knew of Devon he valued his education and was doing well. We were paired as a team in cooking class and he was also great at that. He lost all hope when he could no longer come to school.

If we, as a country, as a people, had the proper processes in place to help children like Devon when these first issues arise, when the dark truth of their home circumstances comes to light enough that no one at home can deny there is trouble and the child is in it, I doubt he would be in the headlines constantly for being a murderer.

He was a boy who needed help and encouragement; he needed caring, accomplished adults to be a role-model and show him the way, let him know there are other options, explain to him how they became successful, how much they make through an honest living and how he can do the same. He did not have those things at home then, but there are many more Caymanian boys (and girls) growing up in similar conditions as Devon did. They will also be in headlines if someone else doesn’t step in.

The adults who are actually responsible for them need help themselves and have VERY limited education; they cannot be expected to properly raise a child to be a successful adult. Many local parents in our disadvantaged communities actually fund the drugs their children sell or encourage their children into lives of crime by entertaining known community criminals in their households (as with Justin and Osbourne during their childhood).

Many local drug dealers provide money and food to such families and the parents have the children look to these men almost as role models – and truth be told, in our local disadvantaged communities of leaky ceilings, mouldy homes, no electricity or running water and hungry babies and children, the only groups of people that appear to have their lives financially intact and manage to have food each day ARE the drug dealers. In the “ghetto” those dealers are the equivalent to our everyday successful, career-oriented managers and professionals.

These young children see the dealers in their nice cars or sitting on the wall with a freshly cooked dinner from a restaurant their mom can never afford to buy them food from.

This comment may sound like it’s a story depicting lives from another country, but this is true. I have seen it, I have observed these circumstances many days years ago when as a young teen girl from a good family, lacking nothing but for whatever reason became “linked-up” (as my mom would say) with one of these notoriously “successful” drug-dealers who make hundreds of dollars a day. This was a life I did not realise at that time I wanted nothing to do with.

After 7 years of seeing these things, watching him buy cases of food and drinks to deliver to families he was close with, or giving money to the kids for lunch, all bought from drug money; watching the families adore him and the little children run to him and the young men look up to him (one of those boys being Justin Ramoon at perhaps 12 years old), I finally developed enough maturity to realize that despite how it was glorified, how philanthropic it may have seemed, it was wrong, all wrong, and I wanted nothing to do with it, or with him.

But I came away with deep insight in to the lives of our disadvantaged people and communities and how desperate their way of life really is. I understand fully how the cycle works and how much bigger the problem has grown since those times only 10 years ago when I was close enough to the fire to feel the heat.

The same young boys who looked up to this man I swore I loved, this “philanthropic” drug-dealer (and the crew he was with, some are dead, many in prison, others just out of prison, including him, and none of them able to get their lives back together yet), these young boys and girls are now parents, many with more than one child, and their children are being raised in a similar fashion with new “gangstas” on the block for them to revere and idolize (including daddy).

We have some deep, serious issues in Cayman and the biggest problem is we keep hiding and denying the problems and turning our backs on the children that are being grown to be the next batch of dangerous, hated, front-page menaces to society.

You can’t teach an old dog new tricks and these men have already chosen their paths and been molded in their ways – but those babies, those children and those young men and women under 14 years old need somewhere to go, someone to talk to and schools that will give them the extra tutoring, a government that will fund the extra classes – education is the key to breaking this cycle. Providing the proper influences and environments to the children of this past generation of criminals and illiterates is the key to elevating our communities and eradicating home-grown social ills.

We can no longer release newborn babies to mothers and fathers who have obvious social problems, criminal problems, drug addictions or impoverished lives. There must be more we can do in such a small community than to shrug and decide “to everyone his own”.

This comment was posted in response to Anglin’s life tariff case adjourned

