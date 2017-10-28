Severe weather alert issued for Cayman

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Weather service has issued a severe weather alert after the formation of a tropical cyclone in the southern Caribbean Sea. Officials said that Cayman can expect cloudy rainy weather conditions lasting through Sunday morning with 1 to 1.25 inches to fall Friday night through Saturday which will result in continued flooding of low-lying areas where residents should exercise caution. Winds and seas will gradually increase and Cayman can expect southerly winds at 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts tomorrow and very rough seas.

Swells of 7 to 9 feet along the west coast of Grand Cayman are forecast and a marine warning is in effect. All residents and marine interests are advised to stay in safe harbor.

Tropical Cyclone 18 is moving toward the north near 7 mph and an increase in northward motion is expected Saturday morning, followed by a faster motion toward the northeast later on Saturday and Sunday. The NHC said that on the forecast track, the system will move across western Cuba late Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts but strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system

is expected to become a tropical storm on Saturday.

Category: Local News