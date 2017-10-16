Senior cop assaulted at scene of crash

(CNS): Two local men have been arrested following a serious assault against a senior police officer who attended the scene of a collision in George Town on Saturday night. CNS understands the officer was Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown and we are awaiting confirmation. The senior cop, who was in full uniform, was assaulted around 9:30pm and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with significant but not life-threatening injuries to his head and body.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and a 23-year-old man was arrested for obstructing police in the lawful execution of their duties. Both men are Caymanian and live in Bodden Town. They remain in police custody.

The single-vehicle collision happened at the Island Heritage Roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, and the incident is now under investigation by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222 or 649-4222.

