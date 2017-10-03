banner ad

Security guard was not victim of violence

| 03/10/2017 | 3 Comments
Cayman News Service

Melito Fernandes

(CNS): The police have now confirmed that they do not suspect foul play in what they said was the untimely death of security guard Melito Fernandes (37).  The Indian national’s body was found down on the waterfront near to Eden Rock in George Town on the morning of 20 September. Although there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the case, police said they are still investigating the sudden death and have given no indication how Fernandes died. 

Fernandes, who was a supervisor with a local security company, was originally from Goa but had lived in Cayman for many years. He was married with a daughter.

 

Tags:

Category: Local News

Comments (3)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. West bay Premier says:
    03/10/2017 at 11:42 am

    RCIP where are the Coroner’s report?




    8



    1
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      03/10/2017 at 2:26 pm

      Another news service reported that the coroner was off-island. So that’s probably what’s delaying the coroner’s report and keeping the case open.




      2



      0
      Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    03/10/2017 at 9:48 am

    It must be extra horrible for a family member to die in another country. My heart goes out to his family and all his friends both near and far.




    16



    0
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«
»