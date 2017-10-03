Security guard was not victim of violence

(CNS): The police have now confirmed that they do not suspect foul play in what they said was the untimely death of security guard Melito Fernandes (37). The Indian national’s body was found down on the waterfront near to Eden Rock in George Town on the morning of 20 September. Although there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the case, police said they are still investigating the sudden death and have given no indication how Fernandes died.

Fernandes, who was a supervisor with a local security company, was originally from Goa but had lived in Cayman for many years. He was married with a daughter.

Category: Local News