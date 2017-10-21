Security guard injured in supermarket assault

(CNS): A 54-year-old man from George Town was arrested yesterday evening after an assault outside a supermarket in which a security guard received slight injuries. Police responded to a report around 6pm at Kirk’s Market and learned that two security guards had been speaking with a man on the premises when he became agitated. According to the report, he used a small machete to strike at one of the guards, who received a small scrape to his face. The man was arrested on suspicion of assault ABH and taken into police custody. He was bailed to return at a later date.

Category: Crime, Police