Scooter rider’s leg broken in yet another major crash
(CNS): Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the latest major collision on Grand Cayman after a scooter rider was taken to hospital last night, Monday 9 October. The RCIPS said that the rider was thrown off his bike after a crash at the junction of Eastern Avenue involving a red Mitsubishi FTO. The rider was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and treated for a broken leg and minor injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured. No arrests were made at the scene.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information about it to contact the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Local News
Scooters help to allow traffic to flow by taking a vehicle off of the road. Vehicles need to chill out with scooters. They aren’t in the way and make things easier for everyone else.
Yeah, having a hard time calling this a ” major crash”
Get the idiots off the road. When they ride those death traps they think they own the road.
You have to be brave to hit the roads in anything other than a tank these days.
‘Yet another major crash’ – CNS do you think you could be a little less sensationalist?! A car and a scooter collide and the scooter rider suffers a broken leg – hardly a major crash. Let’s try a bit of perspective shall we?
Don’t know what happened here, but general observation is that many scooter and motor bike riders love to weave in and out of traffic or drive in bicycle/pedestrian lanes (see East/West Arterial). If they are to be respected as a “vehicle” they should be using the respective lanes and wait their turn just like everyone else….but I know, the driving standard in general on this Island is below appalling.
bring in a private sector dedicated traffic patrol force….that can make its money on getting a % of fines charged…
it will free up the police for more serious crime and the private sector can enforce traffic rules for free
win-win
