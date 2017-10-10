Scooter rider’s leg broken in yet another major crash

(CNS): Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the latest major collision on Grand Cayman after a scooter rider was taken to hospital last night, Monday 9 October. The RCIPS said that the rider was thrown off his bike after a crash at the junction of Eastern Avenue involving a red Mitsubishi FTO. The rider was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and treated for a broken leg and minor injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured. No arrests were made at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information about it to contact the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News