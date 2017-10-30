Risks remain on major CIG projects, warns OAG

(CNS): As government gears up to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on capital projects over the next five years, the Office of the Auditor General is warning that there are still risks regarding the use of public cash on these big government developments. Auditor General Sue Winspear said that much work needs to be done to develop a capital investment strategy and improve budget and financial frameworks to ensure value for money.

In a review of the damning audit reports conducted by the office in 2012 and 2015 that found significant weakness in the way government managed major projects, she said that things had “significantly improved” since then. However, she warned that with government expected to spend half a billion dollars over the next five years on infrastructure projects, it is important that all of these projects are well managed.

Winspear is calling for a long-term capital investment plan, with clear links to an updated National Development Plan and other long-term strategies and policies, to provide an overarching strategy for public sector investment.

“A long-term capital investment plan is needed that enables capital investment decisions to be made with full information on all major capital projects, including their affordability and the capacity of government and industry to deliver them,” she said in a release about the latest report, “Major Capital Projects – Follow Up”.

The report found that limited progress has been made in improving the budgeting process for capital projects and in reporting progress on major capital projects to the Legislative Assembly.

“We concluded that the budgetary framework and approval process for capital projects are not aligned. This presents risks to the use of funds and project timescales,” Winspear said.

She also pointed to the risks presented by government’s first public-private partnership contracts. Government is entering into another PPP with Dart for the wast-management facility, in addition to the existing deal over the NRA agreement. It is also planning a public-private-partnership on the cruise facility.

“These will result in payments to private sector providers of between $280 million and $310 million for 20 to 25 years after the …projects are completed. It is important that these long-term financial commitments are built into future budgets,” she warned.

She welcomed the creation of the Major Projects Office as a positive step but she warned that the way it has been funded and staffed could present risks, and she urged the government to review this office to ensure it can continue to provide leadership.

The OAG report said government was making “little headway” in the way decisions are made to support these massive spending projects. As well as its failure to improve the budgeting and strategic planning, she pointed out that reporting arrangements has not been properly addressed and that the public sector investment committee has still not been established.

Winspear’s overall concern is that, given the amount of money the government plans to invest in infrastructure, it has not yet sufficiently addressed the numerous risks that come with these huge capital projects to ensure transparency, accountability and value for money.

Category: Local News