Rents push up cost of living
(CNS): The average prices of goods and services in the Cayman Islands, as estimated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased by 2.2% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The increase in the price index was largely fueled by a 7.9% rise in the price index for restaurants and hotels. But for local people, the increase in the cost of living over the first part of this year was down to an increase in rents or accommodation services, which grew a whopping 14.5% over last year. Clothes, utilities and food all went up, with dairy produce and fruit reflecting the highest price increase of 6.8% .
Read or download the Cayman Islands’ Consumer Price Index Report for June 2017 here.
Category: Local News
Dear CIG (Cayman Islands Gov)
Your island is officially gone to s#!+. Are you going to do anything to bring it back? Alden / Mckeeva? Anything? Look at your local people. they are done! they are finished. they are un-happy and upset. look at the way the Cayman Islands is going.
What is the CIG plan? every time it fails, sell it to DART? Serious Alden? Mckeeva? whats your plan of action here … in case you didnt realize … but you ALL need a plan! But that requires care for your people .. “the locals” not the rich. But you all don’t care …. prices going up and PAY going no where, unless your an expat, its for sure you will get that raise, but if you local, you live here, why u need a raise for? This IS NOT YESTERDAYS NEWS …. this is and has been a problem that both parties PPM/CDP or the (“CDPPM”) always NEGLECT!! … Cant wait for next election, just to see the same jackasses vote Mckeeva and Alden back in …. Imagine we have ONE / UNO / 1 / SINGLE power company, with no competition and yet, HEW/FORTIS likes to break it off in all of us. And what will the Gov Do … WWGD?
My crooked land lord increased my rent by a whole $200.00 per month this year. I stuck around after realizing that it wasn’t only his crooked ass doing it, but other crooked land lords too.
By local people you mean those f us who will be facing extinction in a few years, and who have no one to yturn to, for the Government we elect yesterday and today is full of platitudes ; travelling to Honduras to make a treaty on reduction of cost of food /imports and nary a word since that glorious trip. wa ona expeect any better from highly salaried wana bes now MLAS ( talking bout all a ona). Its ben 5 months and foreclosures still a hot issue, inflation rising so is cost of living and definitely peoples blood pressure. Politicos you got a chance to effect positive change for who we the people wa happen are you stuck in first gear or ya need a swift kick.
PSPB, says the cost of living did not go up for the last 2 years, i wonder where they are living, sure is not in the Cayman Islands
Unbelievable. Just bleeding mad prices. WTF!
The poverty created in Cayman by these greedy bastard merchants is starting to do my head in.
