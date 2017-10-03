Rents push up cost of living
(CNS): The average prices of goods and services in the Cayman Islands, as estimated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased by 2.2% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The increase in the price index was largely fueled by a 7.9% rise in the price index for restaurants and hotels. But for local people, the increase in the cost of living over the first part of this year was down to an increase in rents or accommodation services, which grew a whopping 14.5% over last year. Clothes, utilities and food all went up, with dairy produce and fruit reflecting the highest price increase of 6.8% .
Read or download the Cayman Islands’ Consumer Price Index Report for June 2017 here.
Unfortunately, the economics of being dependent (addicted?) on large outside capital naturally creates a two-tier system where one area of town becomes too expensive and habitable only by wealthy foreigners while the local population gets pushed out of the town center.
This has tended to happen in most major cities. I visited London and San Francisco this year and hired tour guides in both cities. The tour guides described the same situation in both cities, being that they themselves could not afford to live in those cities but had to commute from nearby regions everyday to give city tours.
Not sure how to solve the above. One possible solution (although a bit too late) would be to limit land ownership to a certain total acreage so as not to have a few individuals cornering the property market.
Most merchants in Cayman buy goods from either China or North America at retail price. So if you and a few friends get together or not you can easily beat local prices on dry goods and hardware from the same vendors. Food is a different story, you still have to shop all 4 grocery chains to find the deals and I do regularly, just takes a bit of legwork and menu planning. There is a significant discrepancy between prices say between Hurleys and Kirk. Seems that Kirk caters to the “more money that sense” crowd who like “organic” on all their food labels, as if it really is. Don’t shop their much unless I need some exotic fairy dust for my Sunday dinner.
The big 3 grocery merchants have us by the ball$, lets face it the trend is only going one way and the politicians aren’t going to investigate price gouging any time soon. Feel sorry for the born and bred less fortunate Caymanians they’ll be going the way of the Dodo, sold out by their own, which is a travesty. Shop wisely and find ways to live within your means people.
People with a victim mentality blame others for their misfortune.
Be happy that this country attracts people who can buy only organic. You wouldn’t want to be surrounded by people who mostly eat ramen noodles 10ea for 99¢, would you?
Dear CIG (Cayman Islands Gov)
Your island is officially gone to s#!+. Are you going to do anything to bring it back? Alden / Mckeeva? Anything? Look at your local people. they are done! they are finished. they are un-happy and upset. look at the way the Cayman Islands is going.
What is the CIG plan? every time it fails, sell it to DART? Serious Alden? Mckeeva? whats your plan of action here … in case you didnt realize … but you ALL need a plan! But that requires care for your people .. “the locals” not the rich. But you all don’t care …. prices going up and PAY going no where, unless your an expat, its for sure you will get that raise, but if you local, you live here, why u need a raise for? This IS NOT YESTERDAYS NEWS …. this is and has been a problem that both parties PPM/CDP or the (“CDPPM”) always NEGLECT!! … Cant wait for next election, just to see the same jackasses vote Mckeeva and Alden back in …. Imagine we have ONE / UNO / 1 / SINGLE power company, with no competition and yet, HEW/FORTIS likes to break it off in all of us. And what will the Gov Do … WWGD?
14.5% for rent, I guess that is an island wide average? many places in 7-Mile, & west bay up 30-40%
3
Interest rates are increasing. Therefore loan payments are also going up, or, if the payment stays the same, less is going towards the principal. Cause and effect.
Any business person will raise prices in the face of increases expenses.
My crooked land lord increased my rent by a whole $200.00 per month this year. I stuck around after realizing that it wasn’t only his crooked ass doing it, but other crooked land lords too.
leave then…..
I think the person explained why they opted to stay. Reading is fundamental.
By local people you mean those f us who will be facing extinction in a few years, and who have no one to yturn to, for the Government we elect yesterday and today is full of platitudes ; travelling to Honduras to make a treaty on reduction of cost of food /imports and nary a word since that glorious trip. wa ona expeect any better from highly salaried wana bes now MLAS ( talking bout all a ona). Its ben 5 months and foreclosures still a hot issue, inflation rising so is cost of living and definitely peoples blood pressure. Politicos you got a chance to effect positive change for who we the people wa happen are you stuck in first gear or ya need a swift kick.
6
PSPB, says the cost of living did not go up for the last 2 years, i wonder where they are living, sure is not in the Cayman Islands
Unbelievable. Just bleeding mad prices. WTF!
The poverty created in Cayman by these greedy bastard merchants is starting to do my head in.
