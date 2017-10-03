Rents push up cost of living

(CNS): The average prices of goods and services in the Cayman Islands, as estimated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased by 2.2% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The increase in the price index was largely fueled by a 7.9% rise in the price index for restaurants and hotels. But for local people, the increase in the cost of living over the first part of this year was down to an increase in rents or accommodation services, which grew a whopping 14.5% over last year. Clothes, utilities and food all went up, with dairy produce and fruit reflecting the highest price increase of 6.8% .

Read or download the Cayman Islands’ Consumer Price Index Report for June 2017 here.

