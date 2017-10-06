Recycling should be required in Cayman

I’m wondering why recycling is not mandatory in Cayman Islands. We all know garbage is a problem worldwide. But looking at “Mount Trashmore”, it’s huge here. In the past we had two garbage collections weekly, cut back to one now. Why doesn’t DEH replace the second collection with a recyclable one? I do take my recycling weekly to supermarket points of collection but have noticed around the island loads of people don’t (laziness probably). Wouldn’t a collection make more people realise everyone needs to work together to preserve paradise?

Category: environmental health, Health