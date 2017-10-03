RCIPS sends more cops to BVI

(CNS): Sixteen RCIPS officers deployed to the British Virgin Islands last month returned to Cayman on Monday and another 16 officers left to replace them. The second group will take over the duties their colleagues were doing to support the BVI police in providing security during the continued period of clean-up and rebuilding following Hurricane Irma. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said Cayman was sticking with its commitment to BVI until next month.

“The communities on BVI are at the beginning of a difficult process of reconstruction on their devastated islands, and they need our continued support as they gather the resources required for the task before them,” he said, in a release about the latest deployment of officers.

“We committed to providing policing reinforcements for approximately ten weeks, and we are extremely proud of the superb job our officers have been doing in rugged conditions. I am certain that the second contingent of officers will continue to carry out policing duties at the same high standard that their colleagues have set, which reflects on the professionalism of the RCIPS,” Byrne added.

The commissioner said he was happy to welcome back home the first group sent out on 9 September at the conclusion of a job very well done.

“We thank their family and friends for supporting their participation in this important and, at times, dangerous mission, which was necessary to stabilise the situation on BVI at a critical juncture,” Byrne added.

Category: Local News, Police