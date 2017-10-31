Premier pledges major cut in SME red tape

(CNS Business): The premier has committed to cutting the regulations that he said are hindering small businesses. Alden McLaughlin said that “ambitious, entrepreneurial Caymanians need encouragement, not the dead weight of government bureaucracy holding them back”, as he pledged to abolish at least 25% of small business regulations. “We will also introduce a tiered fee structure so that charges will be levied more equitably across business entities based on their size,” he told the Legislative Assembly Friday as he delivered his Budget Policy Statement.

