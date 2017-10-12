Premier lobbies Tory conference for BOT aid

(CNS): The Cayman Islands delegation, led by Premier Alden McLaughlin, that travelled to Brussels recently to promote Cayman, also went to London and the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. They were there to engage with British politicians to push the financial services business but also lobbied for more support for the British Overseas Territories hit by the hurricanes. At various meetings McLaughlin met with a number of officials, including MPs James Cleverly and Andrew Rosindell, both members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Cayman Islands, and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and updated them on the needs of the territories

The premier presented Johnson with a gift from the Cayman Islands, according to a release from the premier’s office. McLaughlin said, “Whilst Mr Johnson had seen first-hand much of the devastation caused by the recent hurricanes, I continued to make a case for continued support from the UK.”

Prior to the meeting with Johnson, the premier and Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers met with Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, where humanitarian aid, the need for a coordinated effort on disaster preparedness and recovery for the BOTs going forward were again the topics for discussion.

On Monday evening members of the delegation attended the Conservative Party Conference business dinner. Chancellor Philip Hammond was the key-note speaker and the dinner was attended by the majority of the UK’s Cabinet ministers as well as key business leaders.

McLaughlin took the opportunity to speak with Priti Patel, Secretary of State for International Development, and lobby for financial support for the BOTs impacted by thee major storms, again stating that the Cayman Islands had been quickly able to offer humanitarian aid because Cayman had not been affected.

After the Tory conference the delegation went to London, where Rivers met with City UK, a group that aims to promote business competitiveness, and attended the 100 Women in Finance Breakfast event at Bloomberg, where she met Baroness Evans, who currently serves as the leader of the House of Lords.

“This has been a very successful trip,” Rivers said. “I had the opportunity to speak with many key influencers to educate them on Cayman’s role as a financial services centre and all the work we have been doing around implementing and shaping international transparency standards.

“I was fortunate to speak at the British Overseas Territories reception in Manchester about the inter-connectedness between the UK and the Cayman Islands, as well as the humanitarian relief we’ve been providing to those affected by the recent storms. This was very well received by everyone in attendance.”

The delegation’s last meeting was with Overseas Territories Minister Lord Ahmed. “I provided a general update on what was happening in the Cayman Islands,” McLaughlin said. “We again discussed Cayman’s humanitarian assistance efforts to our OT neighbours. We talked about the need for the UK to commit, not just short-term financial help with the devastation, but long-term to help their economies get back on their feet.”

According to the release, Lord Ahmed expressed his thanks, as had everyone the delegation met over the course of the trip, for the assistance that Cayman’s government and people are providing to those islands affected.

The final event on the itinerary was the Conservatives Abroad dinner, where McLaughlin was a guest of honour.

“Everyone involved agreed that this trip accomplished what we set out to do,” he said. “We were able to renew and build relationships with not just senior civil servants but also senior members of the UK government and business leaders and to continue to spread the story of Cayman’s success. This is important for us as a country, to ensure the people we meet understand the issues that the Cayman Islands face and the contributions that we make.”

