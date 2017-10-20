Premier and minister blank Conservation Council

(CNS): The chair of the National Conservation Council has revealed that both Premier Alden McLaughlin and the minister with responsibility for the environment have ignored invitations from the NCC to meet with them. Christine Rose-Smyth said that despite extending invitations to McLaughlin and Dwayne Seymour to discuss a range of matters, in particular the public revelations that government wants to overhaul the conservation law, she has had no response.

In the immediate aftermath of the elections after forming the coalition government, McLaughlin stressed his intention to revisit the law and this summer in parliament described it as “ridiculous”.

Speaking at Tuesday’s NCC meeting, Rose-Smyth said that she has made efforts to reach out to the premier and the minister to establish what their concerns are and about plans for the legislation but five months later she has received no response from the government leaders. She pointed out that until the NCC has some understanding of what the concerns are, she could not respond to the comments that have been made.

Gina Ebanks-Petrie, the director of the Department of Environment, confirmed that since his appointment to office when he was given the environment remit, Seymour has met with the DoE management team once at the government headquarters but has not yet visited their offices on North Sound, leaving Wayne Panton the only minister to hold the portfolio to ever go the DoE headquarters.

The government’s attack on the legislation is likely to be further highlighted when the budget is delivered next week, as the DoE fears that the requests it has made for money from the Environmental Protection Fund to buy land for conservation and other important projects, such as a comprehensive project to address the invasive green iguana, will not be forthcoming.

The most pressing issue for the DoE and NCC remains the need to steer through the necessary legislation to enhance marine protections. The DoE began the research work on extending the marine parks in 2010 and came up with the first proposals, based on scientific evidence, for enhanced protection in 2012.

Since then, in an effort to gain consensus and the necessary Cabinet support, the proposals have been through numerous periods of consultation and have been reviewed and amended to accommodate objections from the fishing community.

But with the departure of the former minister, who was the only politician to provide genuine support for true conservation, government appears to have far less of an appetite for steering through the protections that are needed to safeguard the islands’ marine resources.

Since the elections CNS has made requests to the ministry for comment about the minister’s position on conservation issues, as well as his interest in and plans for the environment, but we have had no response.

The current government’s policy towards the environment is being articulated mostly by the premier, who was once an advocate for the environment and even ensured that its protection was mentioned in the constitution, albeit without any specific directives. But his recent comments about the law and the indications that the DoE will not be given access to the EPF over the next two years are clear indications of the premier’s shift in policy.

