Premier and minister blank Conservation Council
(CNS): The chair of the National Conservation Council has revealed that both Premier Alden McLaughlin and the minister with responsibility for the environment have ignored invitations from the NCC to meet with them. Christine Rose-Smyth said that despite extending invitations to McLaughlin and Dwayne Seymour to discuss a range of matters, in particular the public revelations that government wants to overhaul the conservation law, she has had no response.
In the immediate aftermath of the elections after forming the coalition government, McLaughlin stressed his intention to revisit the law and this summer in parliament described it as “ridiculous”.
Speaking at Tuesday’s NCC meeting, Rose-Smyth said that she has made efforts to reach out to the premier and the minister to establish what their concerns are and about plans for the legislation but five months later she has received no response from the government leaders. She pointed out that until the NCC has some understanding of what the concerns are, she could not respond to the comments that have been made.
Gina Ebanks-Petrie, the director of the Department of Environment, confirmed that since his appointment to office when he was given the environment remit, Seymour has met with the DoE management team once at the government headquarters but has not yet visited their offices on North Sound, leaving Wayne Panton the only minister to hold the portfolio to ever go the DoE headquarters.
The government’s attack on the legislation is likely to be further highlighted when the budget is delivered next week, as the DoE fears that the requests it has made for money from the Environmental Protection Fund to buy land for conservation and other important projects, such as a comprehensive project to address the invasive green iguana, will not be forthcoming.
The most pressing issue for the DoE and NCC remains the need to steer through the necessary legislation to enhance marine protections. The DoE began the research work on extending the marine parks in 2010 and came up with the first proposals, based on scientific evidence, for enhanced protection in 2012.
Since then, in an effort to gain consensus and the necessary Cabinet support, the proposals have been through numerous periods of consultation and have been reviewed and amended to accommodate objections from the fishing community.
But with the departure of the former minister, who was the only politician to provide genuine support for true conservation, government appears to have far less of an appetite for steering through the protections that are needed to safeguard the islands’ marine resources.
Since the elections CNS has made requests to the ministry for comment about the minister’s position on conservation issues, as well as his interest in and plans for the environment, but we have had no response.
The current government’s policy towards the environment is being articulated mostly by the premier, who was once an advocate for the environment and even ensured that its protection was mentioned in the constitution, albeit without any specific directives. But his recent comments about the law and the indications that the DoE will not be given access to the EPF over the next two years are clear indications of the premier’s shift in policy.
Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Policy, Politics, Science & Nature
One meeting with senior management in how many months as minister? Is that a typo or is the minister to busy on other things?
Turncoats, the lot of em. This is another wholesale sellout to big developers who just see economic opportunity and will grease all the palms necessary to have their way. Absolutely disgusted by this blatant regression into the realms of environmental anarchy. You will reap what you sow. We had Big Mac at the helm and now we have AllDone. They’re all from the same barrel and it’s rotten to the core.
It boggles the mind why they would pass a law to prevent orchid lovers, who spend thousands of dollars on collections of orchids, from owning a piece of Cayman wild orchid but they will give permission for certain parcels of land with hundreds of orchids to be bulldozed and burnt.
Makes you wonder if the PPM really cares about the environment or if that is something they say to get the vote of the conservative Caymanian who wants to preserve areas of the islands for future generations. Everyone talks about how the biggest loss of the election was Mr Archer, I personally think it was Mr Panton
There’s only one thing that any of them care about and that’s themselves.
What a wonderful legacy our premier will leave – among other things, a cocked-up High School development, and ruined environment. Unlike many other Caribbean islands, Cayman never had a “jungle” – but it has now – made out of concrete.
dwayne is a joke… just another in a long list of clowns elected to cig…
caymankind….
While I believe that Christine rose Smyth was dictating her ideas and not necessarily what was always in the best interest of the country and its people to Wayne Panton why does anyone think that the country will get any benefit from the Premier over the next three and a half years. Also why would anyone think that john john would have anything to add to the conversation. Everything just goes over his head into outer space.
How does the saying go: “It’s better to be thought of as a fool, than to….”
Just more proof the fools running this place don’t give a rass about the environment.
Conserwation? What dat is??
“The government’s attack on the legislation” – is this what we’re calling reviews now? Come on guys. Lighten up.
Joke joke playing follow the leader
Looks like Alden has now thrown Wayne, Marco and al they stood for under the bus to maintain his ultimate power. If that doesn’t make you wonder about his motives nothing will. I wonder if Marco and Wayne will ever speak up about any of this or are they blind loyalists to their party. Everyone knows Mackeeva doesn’t want the Conservation Law in place and now he has convinced Alden to drop it, wow what a difference an election can make. Can we impeach a Premier ?
Vote of no confidence, but good luck with that unless he commits a crime (gets accused of committing a crime in Mac’s case) or gets into a huge political scandal very unlikely
Diogenes
Don’t know about Wayne’s and the premier’s relationship but Marco and the Premier never really saw eye to eye. Instead they sat there and pretended they were ” together” for four years. What a tangle web.
Soon or later the government is going to sell out what little assests that the Cayman islands have. This why they don’t want to have any discussion of these matters.
I’m sure if they were able to sell, where our birth place of decomarcy, they would have given that to dart a long time, only for Dart” to place a plaque to this is where decomcary started.. but 5 star hotel on the property..
Leave this government in and we won’t have any leave to identify us as caymanians.
Why go to the NCC when you can pay a consultant millions to tell you the same thing…
I think that Mr McLaughlin just have the NCC for to give those employment . I believe that he is hearing the public outcry on his decisions now .
Who would then scrutinise the consulting reports if NCC did not exist? Without a regulatory board consisting of representatives from various regulatory entities the permitting process may be become more lengthy. Perhaps if the approval is down the decision of an individual it is easier to sway by political pressure. Seems to me that both the Premier and minister for environment either have fallen out of favour with a few NCC board members XXXXX.
This sounds like the beginnings of a coup and after the dust settles a developers’ puppet wil be appointed as environmental Czar. Nice step back into the good ole times of environmental anarchy by the looks of it. Just when we’re starting to tackle corruption this happens, well it’s no surprise.
Probably because the premier realizes that having to go to a committee dominated by radical ego cultists that requires to pander to world Global Warming carbon emission tax defrauders, followed by millions in Environment impact studies before moving a bunch of beach rocks, perhaps it’s not in the best interest of economic development and keeping jobs in the local market. And that such correctly labeled “Ridiculous” policies would come at the certain demise of the Cayman Islands economy.
And who is *always* the first to suffer by idiotic anti-growth policies? The person that needs his job the most and is generally not wealthy.
We are continually being pumped by this anti-development bile that somehow human development is counter nature which is absolute rubbish. What trashes the environment is trashy people, not development. Parks are good, dredging is good (Ask the lobsters and fishes), bridges are good, piers are good. Anyone that has a clue about marine life and fishing will know this.
Please stop buying this liberal pseudo information and pseudo science and live a much happier life today.
Having a bad hair day 1.03? Somebody disagree with your Trump view? Like most of the intelligent world?
I’m sorry I could be mistaken but are you saying that we should pretend climate change and global warming aren’t a thing. Honestly you’d think people on an island at sea level at risk for hurricanes for half of the year would get how important avoiding climate change and global warming is. Talk about the Caymanian economy suffering because we care about the environment if the oceans rise and the hurricanes get more intense and more numerous these islands will basically be uninhabitable, the economy isn’t going to do us much good in that scenario.
Feel free to not believe “Liberal psuedo information and psuedo science” but where is your alternative, where is the evidence that shows that scientists are lying in a conspiracy to make us conserve things
Diogenes
So in your view, short term economic gain from haphazard new developments trumps the preservation of natural environment? Well should we start slashing and burning the central mangrove and all other substantial green areas in Cayman preparation for more roads & concrete brutalist town centres with architecture borrowed from the Jetsons?
What do you really think most tourists come to Cayman for to see a Las Vegas style wonderland or natural vistas that once existed all over Cayman?
Whilst I don’t agree with all the rulings that have come out of the NCC do you really believe that large developers won’t take their liberties with the environment if left to their own devices?
Maybe you choose to ignore the past and present environmental mistakes that have lead to our woodlands being cleared for shipbuilding lumber, strip mining for phosphate rock and now for construction aggregates, pollution of our coastal waters from poorly treated septic waste, contaminated freshwater lenses from septic runoff and hydrocarbon spills. These are just the obvious impacts of development left unchecked. So, if you have children what will they inherit, a concrete facsimile over a polluted hole of what used to be Cayman?
Lol. Really ?? What a silly comment.
