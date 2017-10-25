Power cut to customers from South Sound to Frank Sound

(CNS): CUC customers in the areas of Sound Sound, Bodden Town and Frank Sound are without power this morning. According to a CUC notice on the Grand Cayman power company’s website, customers “may be experiencing an outage”, but CNS can confirm that many have had their power supply cut. Customers in the South Sound area report that they lost power around 8:30am and were unable to reach the firm by phone. According to the website, CUC crews are investigating the matter and working to restore power.

Category: Local News