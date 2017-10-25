Power cut to customers from South Sound to Frank Sound
(CNS): CUC customers in the areas of Sound Sound, Bodden Town and Frank Sound are without power this morning. According to a CUC notice on the Grand Cayman power company’s website, customers “may be experiencing an outage”, but CNS can confirm that many have had their power supply cut. Customers in the South Sound area report that they lost power around 8:30am and were unable to reach the firm by phone. According to the website, CUC crews are investigating the matter and working to restore power.
I don’t know why CUC even bother with a phone, no one ever answers.
At Secret Garden, Fairbanks Road, GT, we lost water at the same time, and got them back at the same time. That IS a first in over 40 years on the island.
Time to buy solar and cut CUC from disrupting my life. If you knew you were going to cut how about a 24 hour heads up.
Time for Cayman to support OTEC, ocean thermal energy conversion. This runs 24/7/365 and has zero emissions.
Problem is, too many are hooked on the CUC monopoly and are resistant to a revolutionary change in the way out utility does business.
Someone needs to pull their finger out and approve this proposal before Cayman loses this opportunity to another island.
Red Bay out as well
Back up for me. 46 minute outage. From 08:41 – 09:27.
