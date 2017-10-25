Power cut to customers from South Sound to Frank Sound
(CNS): CUC customers in the areas of Sound Sound, Bodden Town and Frank Sound are without power this morning. According to a CUC notice on the Grand Cayman power company’s website, customers “may be experiencing an outage”, but CNS can confirm that many have had their power supply cut. Customers in the South Sound area report that they lost power around 8:30am and were unable to reach the firm by phone. According to the website, CUC crews are investigating the matter and working to restore power.
The first 35 years of my life I lived in Europe. Don’t remember any outage ever.
Moved to central america, rain means power gone.
Then came here. It is embarrassing, compared to the cost and quality of almost everything here. It looks civilized, but this place is a real joke.
Leaving soon . . . . . .
Does anyone really care what happens in South sound? SMB is where its at… 🙂
If the power wasn’t up 99.999% of the time people wouldn’t moan so much when it does go out. I haven’t had an outage where I live in over a year. A service can be reliable without being perfect. If it wasn’t reliable, we wouldn’t have the economy and services we do, because no one would have any confidence in the power supply. Obviously people do, and they just like to moan when they’re temporarily inconvenienced. Bring on the moaning.
I don’t know why CUC even bother with a phone, no one ever answers.
At Secret Garden, Fairbanks Road, GT, we lost water at the same time, and got them back at the same time. That IS a first in over 40 years on the island.
I was in the shower in Spotts and also lost water.
Kind of weird though to lose water because of a power outage, what would cause that to hapoen?
Time to buy solar and cut CUC from disrupting my life. If you knew you were going to cut how about a 24 hour heads up.
Time for Cayman to support OTEC, ocean thermal energy conversion. This runs 24/7/365 and has zero emissions.
Problem is, too many are hooked on the CUC monopoly and are resistant to a revolutionary change in the way out utility does business.
Someone needs to pull their finger out and approve this proposal before Cayman loses this opportunity to another island.
Nothing to stop you. Off you go. Don’t forget to include sufficient batteries (for night time) and a standby generator (for cloudy days and maintenance times). Then disconnect your CUC wire completely.
This is why I love Cayman, you can go completly off the grid without government creating some stupid regulation or charging you for being off the grid like in some countries.
Red Bay out as well
Back up for me. 46 minute outage. From 08:41 – 09:27.
Based on the time on my flashing oven clock this evening it was out for about 3 hours in Spotts.
