Port seeks CPA approval for $5.5M gantry

(CNS): An application by the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands to install gantries at the cargo storage yard to allow higher stacking of shipping containers is scheduled to be heard by the CPA on Wednesday. According to the documents submitted, the project is seeking to stack containers higher in a more condensed area to improve the efficiency of the port but there is no indication of how the authority is footing the $5.5 million bill. CNS has contacted the management team but so far we have received no response about how it will be paid. According to the most recent financial statements of the authority in the public domain, it made a modest surplus at the end of the 2015 financial year of $350,000.

The planning documents indicate that the PACI has already bought the two rubber-tyred gantries (RTGs) and they are expected to be delivered to Grand Cayman the end of February 2018. The proposed

scheme also includes installation of a concrete foundation below the footprint of the container and RTG yard to support the increased loads. The project will include an asphalt surface for tractor-trailer delivery and collection on the perimeter road and raising the yard to an average of +6ft MSL to provide improved protection against flooding. The application also includes the replacement of floodlights and the installation of a new standby generator to service the container yard.

There are no objections, and according to the planning agenda, shipping containers are stacked using top-pick front-end loaders up to four containers high, but the necessary drive aisles between them limits how many containers can be processed in the existing yard.

“The proposed gantries will allow PACI to get up to six containers high in a much tighter footprint. The gantry height will be 90′-10″ tall, the equivalent of a 7 storey building. The Authority should consider whether the proposed height of the gantries is suitable in this industrial and commercial area,” the planning department states in the submission.

The Legislative Assembly meets on Friday to deliver the 2018/19 Budget, with the Finance Committee hearings scheduled to begin early next month after the debates next week. At that point it should become clear where the port is finding the cash for the $5 million upgrade.

