Population reaches historic high
(CNS): At the end of 2016 the population of the Cayman Islands had reached an historic recorded high of 61,361 people, according to the latest Compendium of Statistics released by the Economics and Statistics Office. Caymanians now make up 55.6% of the population, the lowest proportion of locals to non-Caymanians since 2001, when Caymanians made up just 53% of the population. The statistics reveal that the number of people living in the Cayman Islands has more than doubled over the last 25 years, when it was less than 30,000 and more than 63% were Caymanian.
The growth in population represents just a 1.6% increase in numbers since 2015, when the population had grown some 3.7% over 2014, but continues the growth trend since 2013, when there was a decline.
The finding include: women make up more than 52%, the highest female percentage since before 2005; 52% of the entire population lives in George Town; 12,669 people (more than 20% of the population) live in the district of Bodden Town, which has surpassed West Bay to become the second most populated district; the largest age group is between 35 and 44 years old, which accounts for almost 23% of the entire population; the next largest group is children under 14 years old, which accounts for 17.5%.
Other findings include: the GDP per capita fell from 48,167 in 2015 to 47,864 at the end of last year; and life expectancy for babies born in Cayman today is more than 82 years.
But a significant amount of statistics are already out of date. Some of the population figures are based on the results of the 2010 census and others were collected and collated well before the end of 2016, making even the most recent facts dated.
According to the compendium, the total number of families who received assistance from the Needs Assessment Unit decreased in 2015/2016 to 1,805 compared to 1,994 in the financial year 2014/15. However, NAU officials recently indicated that the unit is currently assisting more than 2,000 families.
Download the full Compendium here.
Go and don’t come back.. Good Riddance!!!!!
Will be a lot less after the Pension Exodus.
100,000 is the number. No pensions deficit or unpaid Cinico when this little revenue generator gets self sustaining.
On another note, cannabis oils hits Cayman’s streets and the population now has reached a historical “high”. Really, hmmm
The numbers are total nonsense. There are more work permits than there are expatriates according to the ESO, and that does not include all the spouses and children of work permit holders.
How many of those Caymanians are BORN Caymanians?
A question which matters if you are a bigot.
Hater
CNS, whose side are you on? You shouldn’t tolerate comments like this one. THIS IS A QUESTION THAT MATTERS TO CAYMANIANS
In the Brac, a Honduran born in Honduras to Caymanian father nearly 70 years ago, comes here for the first time, a few (maybe 3) years ago and they gave him a free house to live in and all the Seamen benefits, if he even went to sea, he did NOT send one cent here when these islands depended on the Seamen money sent home,so why, why, why, he is getting it?
That man is a Honduran. This crap is madness and has to stop!
It doesn’t matter when they are all taxable!
How many of those Caymanians are even Caymanians. Hundreds are not, but the ESO refuses to make that clear.
Can’t wait for the “we’re going extinct” melodrama and whine.
16
11
Being replaced by Mac’s status grant economic dependants rapid multiplication.
It was more than Mac that gave status , PPM gave and others gave plenty too.
Mate next time your stuck in traffic, why don’t you keep a zen smile and remind yourself “this is what I wanted!”.
We seem to think MORE is always good. Why? uh..hmm. because MORE is better than LESS? Once we reach 100k, 200k will be the next target? Then what? $250k? After that?
Three words : “economies of scale”.
1;35 pm, You are right, more is not always a good thing. Check out all the over populated countries, they are all poor Countries.
Just about to reduce substantially in numbers…not just the 2000 workers quitting but their families too, so maybe about 5-6000? Rents will fall, property prices too, and shops will need less workers, cleaners will not be needed, gardeners not needed, all meaning, you guessed, less jobs for locals. Ah, the joys of bad policy decisions.
Now That’s Caymanian! Making plans with no foresight! Its like taking a skiff out on the high seas without being fully safety equipped; but doing it just cause your fore fathers sailed on a boat! thoughtless
But basic neanderthal economics wins votes even if it is a bad idea.
I say bring it on – if it is true.
America is building walls, deporting 800,000 born Americans, and implementing Muslim bans.
The UK is Brexit-ing.
Both nations are doing these things in the face of stark warnings of economic ruin and future societal instability.
Cayman will be just fine. The currently resident naysayers can go fly a damn kite – and take the yellow-livered native Caymanians for the ride.
Every last one of you is irreplaceable.
Wish you all nothing but the best though – in whatever inferior jurisdiction you end up.
aaaaand they’re gone!
When these Islands in eighties/nineties had 30 thosands people, we was 100% better off then than now, check it out. It was less crime ,less un-employment, less people losing their homes, less trafficc jams, etc,etc, and we were much more happy.
Bring back the Holiday Inn over the Ritz any day. It is both literally and figuratively a crime what has been done to Cayman and Caymanians.
