Population reaches historic high

(CNS): At the end of 2016 the population of the Cayman Islands had reached an historic recorded high of 61,361 people, according to the latest Compendium of Statistics released by the Economics and Statistics Office. Caymanians now make up 55.6% of the population, the lowest proportion of locals to non-Caymanians since 2001, when Caymanians made up just 53% of the population. The statistics reveal that the number of people living in the Cayman Islands has more than doubled over the last 25 years, when it was less than 30,000 and more than 63% were Caymanian.

The growth in population represents just a 1.6% increase in numbers since 2015, when the population had grown some 3.7% over 2014, but continues the growth trend since 2013, when there was a decline.

The finding include: women make up more than 52%, the highest female percentage since before 2005; 52% of the entire population lives in George Town; 12,669 people (more than 20% of the population) live in the district of Bodden Town, which has surpassed West Bay to become the second most populated district; the largest age group is between 35 and 44 years old, which accounts for almost 23% of the entire population; the next largest group is children under 14 years old, which accounts for 17.5%.

Other findings include: the GDP per capita fell from 48,167 in 2015 to 47,864 at the end of last year; and life expectancy for babies born in Cayman today is more than 82 years.

But a significant amount of statistics are already out of date. Some of the population figures are based on the results of the 2010 census and others were collected and collated well before the end of 2016, making even the most recent facts dated.

According to the compendium, the total number of families who received assistance from the Needs Assessment Unit decreased in 2015/2016 to 1,805 compared to 1,994 in the financial year 2014/15. However, NAU officials recently indicated that the unit is currently assisting more than 2,000 families.

Download the full Compendium here.

Category: Local News