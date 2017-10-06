Police warn people off the ocean this weekend

(CNS): The police are urging people not to engage in water-related activities this weekend due to the continued tropical storm conditions. They warned the public to stay out off the water until advised it is safe again, including boating, swimming, diving, surfboarding and scuba diving. The RCIPS also advised boat owners to secure vessels, especially along the south and west sides of the island. Keep updated with the latest weather conditions by visiting the Cayman Islands Weather Service website here .

