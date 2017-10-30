Police urge public to secure homes against burglars

(CNS): Following reports of two burglaries in the Rum Point Drive area where culprits gained entry through unlocked doors, police are reminding members of the public to ensure their doors and windows are securely locked, especially in the evening. “Securing points of entry is one of the most straightforward things that can be done to deter burglars,” said Inspector Courtney Myles of the Neighbourhood Policing Department. “In light of these two burglaries we will be stepping up our patrols in these areas and we ask the community to work with us and report any suspicious activity.”

He added that the RCIPS remains committed to ensuring the safety of everyone living in the community as well as their property and anyone who is interested in a crime prevention review of their home can contact their local police station and speak with the neighbourhood police officer in their area.

