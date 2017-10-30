Police urge public to secure homes against burglars
(CNS): Following reports of two burglaries in the Rum Point Drive area where culprits gained entry through unlocked doors, police are reminding members of the public to ensure their doors and windows are securely locked, especially in the evening. “Securing points of entry is one of the most straightforward things that can be done to deter burglars,” said Inspector Courtney Myles of the Neighbourhood Policing Department. “In light of these two burglaries we will be stepping up our patrols in these areas and we ask the community to work with us and report any suspicious activity.”
He added that the RCIPS remains committed to ensuring the safety of everyone living in the community as well as their property and anyone who is interested in a crime prevention review of their home can contact their local police station and speak with the neighbourhood police officer in their area.
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention
Public urges police to catch at least one burglar before the end of the year.
I would pay Police a big bonus if they can catch more than one by the year end .
It goes without saying that each and everyone is responsible for the security of their property. RCIPS can only advise and make recommendations to the general public. Police officers can, and do, patrol all areas despite what some people may think. However, they cannot be stationed outside people’s property 24/7. It is sad that Cayman has come to this. This island is not exclusive to such criminal activities, its worldwide. We cannot tie ourselves indoors just in case we have an intruder. These criminals will enter your property whether you are in or not. However, prevention is better than cure and a visit from the crime prevention team for their expert advice will be worthwhile.
PPM’s Cayman.
What is Cayman Coming to ? The CIG not even addressing any measures to tackle crime. The Premier continuously injecting money into the RCIP with useless results. The RCIP now seeking the Public assistance , what are they doing? Should the public make their duties lighter! The commissioner need to bring back beat patrol around certain crime ridden areas and beat patrol on the beachesi, instead of patrol cars just driving through. Bring back Ex-Chief Inspector Dennis Brady to assist the RCIP to tackle crime. It’s not going to get any better until we get crime under control.
