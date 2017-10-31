Police urge driver caution as kids trick-or-treat

(CNS): Drivers are being asked to take extra care on the roads this evening and look out for children walking on the roadways as they enjoy Halloween trick-or-treating across the Cayman Islands. Webster’s Estates and Savannah were singled out by police as areas where motorists should be especially cautious. Parents are also reminded that they need to “retain proper control of their children so that they do not venture onto the roadway and put themselves at risk”, as they escort young children out in the community.

Police are also recommending people wear reflective clothing or carry lights or torches of some kind in order to be seen by motorists. The police will also like to remind members of the public that damage to property and disorderly conduct is an offense in the Cayman Islands and that anyone vandalizing or damaging property tomorrow night will be dealt with as on any other night, the police said, before wishing everyone a safe and fun Halloween.

