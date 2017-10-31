Police urge driver caution as kids trick-or-treat
(CNS): Drivers are being asked to take extra care on the roads this evening and look out for children walking on the roadways as they enjoy Halloween trick-or-treating across the Cayman Islands. Webster’s Estates and Savannah were singled out by police as areas where motorists should be especially cautious. Parents are also reminded that they need to “retain proper control of their children so that they do not venture onto the roadway and put themselves at risk”, as they escort young children out in the community.
Police are also recommending people wear reflective clothing or carry lights or torches of some kind in order to be seen by motorists. The police will also like to remind members of the public that damage to property and disorderly conduct is an offense in the Cayman Islands and that anyone vandalizing or damaging property tomorrow night will be dealt with as on any other night, the police said, before wishing everyone a safe and fun Halloween.
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Health, health and safety
There is a muslim saying, “whoever resembles a person is from them.” This statement prohibits a person from imitating a kuffar or an evil spirit. Parents are prohibited from dressing their children up to deliberately glorify evil or instill fear.
Of course one may reason that its no harm done to merely dress up in customes like its done during Pirates Week, Batabano, and other festivals. However, one thing leads after the next, and with Halloween, young people like to pretend to have magical powers, dabble in witchcraft and casting spells. People can easily develop a belief in these things.
The Jewish scriptures declares that we should never consult spirits of the dead or dabble in magic, witchcraft, or occult practices, because it is a form of idolatry, against putting other things in place of your relationship with the Creator.
0
0
My warning to the kids , make sure your mother and father and body guard go out with you tonight . Cause the scumbag criminals would want to take your few dollars and candy .
0
0
2017!
Where do you see in Cayman, our school children go house-to-house, dressed up, walking alongside our roads in pitch darkness? No no, not here. As far as I know most Caymanians don’t celebrate Halloween.
I find the American/UK cultured, trick-or-treat practice a dangerous celebration. And I’m not referring to religious reasons, but social ones. Perverts and thugs have used this event as an opportunity to commit all manner of crimes 😐
Sorry to crash in on the fun, but just watch and see the turn out tonight. Streets are usually quiet and children are in their homes where they are suppose to be🖒
5
11
You worship your God and we will worship ours.
3
2
Who said this has to do with worship? 🤔
3
2
sure you living in Cayman, for the past 6 years ive been trick treating with my daughter and Webster and Savannah are cram with persons.
Children will be on the road trick or treating
0
0
I love when the fat mothers drive their kids around door to door in SUVs when trick or treating. People there is a reason you are fat, try walking.
8
3
Funnily enough, ever since I gave a bunch of kids loads of candy and said “eat sugar and die” I never get bothered…wonder why? Seriously stay safe kids…parents, do your duty…keep your eyes on them and not on your G+T.
2
1
Remember years ago it was a pleasure to send or take your kids to trick/treat. Now with upsurge in crime you have to be soooooo careful! Remember there ‘s a commentary right now advising people to properly secure your property. Now I hope these scumbags dont use this opportunity to break into peoples’ homes whilst there out triclkle treating wilth their kids. It’s a shame Cayman has come to this. Paradise has lost!
2
0