Police make arrests over illegal gambling

(CNS): Several arrests were made in the Eastern Districts this weekend in relation to illegal gambling in areas of concern that members of the community had shared with the police. Reminding the public that gambling is illegal in the Cayman Islands, the police said they would continue to put a stop to such activities, though they were unable to confirm the number of people who were rounded up in relation to illegal gambling.

“The operations this weekend reflect our commitment to restoring peace of mind to citizens of the Eastern Districts who have expressed concern to us about illegal activities happening in those areas,” said Police Inspector Winsome Prendergast. “We will continue to crack down on crime in these areas to ensure the safety and comfort of all who live there.”

The police also made other arrests and on Saturday 14 October, issued a large number of traffic tickets, more than half of which were for illegal tint on vehicles.

