Police make arrests over illegal gambling
(CNS): Several arrests were made in the Eastern Districts this weekend in relation to illegal gambling in areas of concern that members of the community had shared with the police. Reminding the public that gambling is illegal in the Cayman Islands, the police said they would continue to put a stop to such activities, though they were unable to confirm the number of people who were rounded up in relation to illegal gambling.
“The operations this weekend reflect our commitment to restoring peace of mind to citizens of the Eastern Districts who have expressed concern to us about illegal activities happening in those areas,” said Police Inspector Winsome Prendergast. “We will continue to crack down on crime in these areas to ensure the safety and comfort of all who live there.”
The police also made other arrests and on Saturday 14 October, issued a large number of traffic tickets, more than half of which were for illegal tint on vehicles.
Foolishness! Gambling will never go away, or be stumped out by any law enforcement efforts. Why? Because whom are considered normal law abiding citizens partake. Remember the era of prohibition in the USA?…The Police could instead try to arrest people for illegal dumping, and littering. Then we could have a cleaner Island, and lots of revenue from the $500 fines. On the other hand, I’m hearing that there is an underground ‘Cock Fighting’ business going on. That’s gambling, but more so…animal cruelty. Yes, arrest these people.
hmmmm. I know of a man who arrived here as a Handy Man and today he is a BIG ILEGAL LOTERY SELLER. and paid tip of 100.00 just to be seated IN A RESTAURANT and walk around with thousand of dollars in his pocket and first class transportation, new one every year and the police knows who he is. OWNER OF ABOUT 2 STORES IN TOWN AND USE IT for his gambling customers.
I have been trying not to respond to this article but find that I have to. For the love of me I can’t understand what is being done here. Everyone is buying the numbers from the captain to the cook, why not legalize the darn thing and help to fund education which is needed so badly. It is so sad with all the burglaries, and more serious offended being committed that we focus on numbers, really?
Make sure you do the same in the Brac. From District Admin to the Police Station and back they all buy numbers. You also have civil servants and ex civil servants selling numbers in the Brac. Everyone knows this but as usual they turn a blind eye to that and instead cause turmoil in the Island about someone’s art that is on their own property. Please. AS THE BRAC TURNS. Oh yea.
As with most things, make it illegal and you instantly have a black market filling the gap. Make it legal, regulate it and tax it and you have a winner.
I’ve lived in Cayman 4 months and even I know the people who do the ”Numbers” game who to see and who to call. And you telling me the police find it so hard to see who is involved in these gambling rings, the police love to play numbers just as much as the next man, in fact I over heard a convo from a well kow politician a few weeks ago drinking at the outdoor bar by Salty’s talking about buying numbers lol.
I wonder if this is a rake. Police play 13 so I’m betting lunch time and hope I win a lickle change. Honestly, our government is too concerned with the wrong things. Why do they care about my use of a dildo and what number I like for the 5pm pot?? People f&@%, make love, have sex, “kinky sex” whatever you wanna call it. GEEZ! Get rid of this stone aged mindset.
Hypocrisy should be illegal in Cayman, but if it was you’d have to lock up the whole islands.
start with force….i was yold by inconfirmed sources…some of them participate ?
Ok I get itctgat gambling is illegal but what about when churches, Lions Club and many Government Departments have raffles? Is that not a game of chance same way? Too many hypocrites about here. Kmt
CIG protecting adults from gambling just like the protect adults from sex toys, naked statues and buying alcohol on sundays… all while wasting resources that could be better spent on education or social issues, or maybe more serious “crime” ( not that I personally consider gambling a crime)
Simple three step plan for the government in relation to gambling:
Legalize
Tax
Regulate
Everyone wins, everyone is happy and everyone is safe (except for the losers)
Diogenes
Too late!!!!! Majority of Govt employees patronizes illegal gambling including yours!
Is gambling a sin? Why is it illegal? If you budget a portion of your salary to ‘entertainment’ with the off chance you could double the money why is that so wrong? Yes it is addictive, but those that are sensible, surely that is not sinning. Proceeds could go to charity or would it be viewed as dirty money. Quite a double standard for a tax haven country that lets billionaires hide out tax free with their bundles of money. Or how about the amount of people who take drugs on island. I hear there are a lot. Or the drunk drivers on the roads. I fail to see how gambling is sinful and hence illegal.
I play the lottery in the UK every week, BET FRED, premiership bets, horse racing and all sorts, won quite a it too!! and I’ve been living here for years mukka!! You cant tell a Yorkshire man he cant bet on his horses!!
Do these numbers operators permit buyers to use their Gov’t issued credit cards to purchase them?.
Don’t forget to check Cayman Brac. They have certain people there who make their entire living off of numbers. Poor fools.
Make more than you will ever dream of making. Poor fool.
Buying sports cars
Retired civil servants supplementing their income.
They got too… Retired and living below the poverty line unless you were a top ranking civil servant.
I used to make $2500 per month as a civil servant had a spinal injury and was retired early on $160.00 per month and can no longer work. As a Caymanian and disabled this is very hard to make two ends even try to meet.
Police in Cayman Brac too busy worrying about foots to pay attention to numbers.
Wait, is it only the Eastern Districts? What about down by Welly’s and Solomon Grocery?
They really need to legalize this and earn revenue from it
Thank you… upholding our laws!!!!
Good
Need funding to finish the schools? Want to become less reliant on Dart? Need to refurbish the GT hospital? Need funds to build a trade school?
I can’t believe Govt is still too stupid to implement a national lottery and legalize/tax recreational marijuana!
I agree but we could also use the revenue from fines for traffic law violations…..the RCIP could almost fund itself if it would actually enforce the law and collect the fines. Those funds could then be used elsewhere. It boggles my mind that Government after Government lets this slip through its fingers……..
Dear Ms.. Prendigast,
Your efforts to stop illegal gambling is valiant, but it is all in vain.
All MLA’s, the vast majority of senior civil servants, vast majority of RCIPS officers and most residents know where “Numbers” are sold and who are the main operators.
The MLA’s recently amended the Gambling Law to legalize the decades old illegal gambling that has been openly conducted by churches, service clubs, any person forming any type of “association” conducting gambling for any “cause”.
They even allow very young children to sell these gambling tickets by super markets and other public places.
The MLA’s and government want the illegal gambling to continue unabated – when they opened the door to legal gambling they refused to increase the fine for illegal gambling from the current fine of $20.00 – yes $20.00,
Too many MLA’s are obligated to continue protecting the few profitable gambling operators taking money from the poor fool addicted gamblers.
Are you referring to raffle tickets sold for charity?
No sex toys?
Are they illegal in Cayman?
Yes, sex toys are illegal in Cayman but prostitutes being imported everyday from neighboring Spanish Countries is perfectly acceptable. Things that make you go hmmmm……..
I asked this question. Sorry, at first it seems to be blatantly obvious which is where the downvote might have came from.
However, the confusion originated after reading section 157(c) of the penal code. It seems that importing them to conduct business with / sell to the public is highlighted as illegal, but I didn’t get a clear answer in regards to the legality of importing them privately for personal use.
See:
(c) carries on or takes part in any business, whether public or private, concerned with any such matters or things, or deals in any such matters or things in any manner whatsoever, or distributes any of them publicly, or makes a business of lending them;
Good. The BT dealers crackheads thieves and fencers needs to go. the local and imported ons alike. fake fishermen tooe
I nick in an over hundred thousand dollar market per week.
Gambling is illegal in Cayman. Think about that for a minute. We’re home to 10,000 REGULATED hedge funds that bet, amongst other things whether something is going up or down! Grow up CIG. Join the 21st Century. Muppets.
Bob , they don’t call that gambling in their terms , they call that stock market investing better sounding than gambling and they knew how to make that legal. Not a little guy poker game.
So are alot of other things that are illegal, but gambling shouldn’t be so high on the priority . Things like crime , illegal importers , and drugs importers those are bigger fish that the Police should be more concerned with .
With the many many road accidents I wander if it is not better for games to go on at some of the residents rather than people going on the street to the clubs etc where all the madness goes on. Especially older folks who might be playing a dollar game. Not that I am interested but just stating a fact. A game of bingo with some snacks being served and some soda is good recreation for the older folks in the neighbourhood. Just wish some entertainment can be found for the youth rather than they killing themselves off on the streets and doing their drugs.
Follow the US and all the older and middle age people could have a meeting place to play their games, e.g. Bingo and cards.
If they are serious about cracking down on the “numbers” game all they have to do is go to a certain establishment at the top of Marina Drive on a Sunday Morning. But that may be too easy since there’s quite a lot of “well known” frequent visitors.
Sales so good they opening a big new location!
GT goes untouched. Ever notice that? The Capital mind you.
