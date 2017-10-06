Police investigate baseball bat assault at Welly’s

(CNS): The police are appealing for information about an early morning assault at Welly’s Cool Spot on Sound Way, George Town, Friday. At around 2:30 this morning the emergency services were called to the parking lot at the local bar and restaurant. Police learned that an unidentified man had hit the victim over the head with a baseball bat, causing a serious wound. Police found the injured man at the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was being treated for the head wound. The injury was said to be serious but non-life-threatening and the victim has since been released from the hospital.

George Town CID is currently investigating this matter and they are asking anyone with information about the assault to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police