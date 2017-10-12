Police accountant admits breach of trust
(CNS): A police accountant pleaded guilty Wednesday to breach of trust in connection with the abuse of a Kirk’s Supermarket charge card given to the RCIPS on which she is accused of charging more than $7,000 of unauthorised spending, over $4,000 of which was never paid back. Sara Connor (39) and her colleague at the time, Siscley Solomon (43), were both charged with the misuse of the shopping credit cards meant for legitimate RCIPS purchases, but Solomon absconded while on bail some time last September. Connor had denied the allegations and was due to face trial this week but made the admission just before the case opened.
After admitting the breach of trust offence Connor was bailed until her sentencing hearing, which is expected to take place at the end of next month.
The crown’s case against Connor is that between August 2013 and July 2015 she used the Kirk card on more than 50 occasions to make unauthorised purchases totaling over $7,400. Although Connor and her co-defendant Solomon, who ran up a separate debt of $9,000, were at first paying off the charges, several months before their arrests the payments stopped, leaving a significant debt.
In September 2015 Connor made the last payment of $1,000 on the card she was using, but after that the payments stopped while the debt on the card was still well over $4,000. In an effort to recover that debt the supermarket manager who had been dealing with Solomon eventually contacted the financial controller at the RCIPS, and in March 2016 the misuse of the cards was exposed.
Connor and Solomon were arrested and charged in August 2016. Solomon failed to appear in court after she was charged and the court heard that a few days before she was expected to answer bail, she left the jurisdiction, understood to have headed for Canada, and has never returned.
Boy una people really will sit here and talk like this. She was and still is a good worker. Further more it was in a supermarket. For food it looks like to me. If it was for clothes shoes nails and whatever else you all would give her right. You Cayman people are some wicked people. Guess what it ur own that puts you down all the time. Wages need to go up then so we can afford to live as Caymanians. And as for her partner they should bring her back to face her charges and not let Sara face them on her own. Unfair system and MLA’s.
So what about Solomon? Sara made her mistake and she is here paying the price , But Solomon took off with her kids. Where is she , Canada, the UK where? she probably in the UK getting assistance like many who leave cayman to go there for a better life, or so they say.. but wait .!! thats why they leave they UK to come to Cayman isnt it?
Typical….and Connor was around here fronting like most….you really have to wonder sometimes…hmm.
Will we ever find out who will take responsibility for the GT station heist?
Money troubles was always Sara problem…….. from the old days of Tower Building. If anything, I’m very surprised that she lasted as long as she did in RCIPS Accounts. Putting a government credit card in her hands and telling her to use it responsibly, is like giving a gambler a credit card and expecting him not to use it at the casino he entered.
Why is Government giving out all these Credit cards, they could had account at Fosters and wrote a check for them at the end of month. we are tired of Govt. wasting our money. stop giving out Credit cards, make them use their own cards and present the bill to Govt. to pay, or run account wherever, STOP THIS FOOLISHNESS.
Money was never Sara’s problem buddy! So before you open your pie hole know what your talking about. You are just like these typical caymanians talks trash when they have the smallest clue on what’s goin on or know anything of what happened the news are always blowing things out of proportion as I can see… Sara had 50 charges against her and 49 has been drop I wonder why know the story before bashing some ones name k.
