Police accountant admits breach of trust

(CNS): A police accountant pleaded guilty Wednesday to breach of trust in connection with the abuse of a Kirk’s Supermarket charge card given to the RCIPS on which she is accused of charging more than $7,000 of unauthorised spending, over $4,000 of which was never paid back. Sara Connor (39) and her colleague at the time, Siscley Solomon (43), were both charged with the misuse of the shopping credit cards meant for legitimate RCIPS purchases, but Solomon absconded while on bail some time last September. Connor had denied the allegations and was due to face trial this week but made the admission just before the case opened.

After admitting the breach of trust offence Connor was bailed until her sentencing hearing, which is expected to take place at the end of next month.

The crown’s case against Connor is that between August 2013 and July 2015 she used the Kirk card on more than 50 occasions to make unauthorised purchases totaling over $7,400. Although Connor and her co-defendant Solomon, who ran up a separate debt of $9,000, were at first paying off the charges, several months before their arrests the payments stopped, leaving a significant debt.

In September 2015 Connor made the last payment of $1,000 on the card she was using, but after that the payments stopped while the debt on the card was still well over $4,000. In an effort to recover that debt the supermarket manager who had been dealing with Solomon eventually contacted the financial controller at the RCIPS, and in March 2016 the misuse of the cards was exposed.

Connor and Solomon were arrested and charged in August 2016. Solomon failed to appear in court after she was charged and the court heard that a few days before she was expected to answer bail, she left the jurisdiction, understood to have headed for Canada, and has never returned.

