People warned not to poach as conch season opens

(CNS): Conch and whelk season opens tomorrow, 1 November, when shellfish-lovers can help themselves to five queen conchs per person per day or ten per boat, and 2½ gallons of whelks in the shell, or 2½ pounds of processed whelks. But the Department of Environment is urging people not to be tempted to poach during the open season, which lasts until 30 April, to know the legal limits, locations and types of seafood they can take.

“The open season for conch and whelk is designed to give people a chance to recreationally harvest these marine gastropods in a sustainable way,” said DoE Senior Research Officer John Bothwell. “Our goal is a sustainable recreational fishery for both of these species, not just this November, but for many years in the future as well.”

The DoE also reminded people who plan going out on the water this weekend that the lobster season is not open yet.

“We strongly urge persons not to support poaching,” Bothwell added. “Don’t buy conch or whelk from people who are over the limit during the open season. And remember that lobster season is still closed. Poaching is a crime and should be reported to authorities.”

During the open season only queen conch may be taken, and in any one day, no one may take, or permit another person to take, purchase, receive, offer for sale or possess more than five conch from Cayman waters. It is also permissible to take 2½ gallons in the shell, or 2½ pounds of processed whelks, per person, per day. No one may purchase or receive more than that.

Chitons, periwinkles and bleeding teeth may not be taken at any time, nor should echinoderms, including starfish, sea eggs/urchins, sea cucumbers and sand dollars, be taken from local waters at any time.

If you suspect someone of poaching conch or whelk or lobster, call 911 or DoE enforcement officers directly: on Grand Cayman 916-4271, Cayman Brac 926-0136, Little Cayman 916-7021.

For more information on all of the closed seasons and other conservation rules, persons may contact the DoE on 949-8649 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can download the DoE app to your Apple or Android smartphone here.

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature