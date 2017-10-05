Pension exodus emerging as reality
(CNS): The predicted exodus of expatriate workers as a result of changes to the pensions law appears to be becoming a challenging reality for Cayman. From small businesses losing experienced staff to mass departures from larger employers, the warnings that more than two thousand people could leave the island before the end of December appear to be coming true. But despite alarm bells ringing and the mounting evidence that many work permit holders will be leaving in the middle of peak season, there is still no indication from government that the relevant authorities are taking any action to deal with this potential human resource crisis.
Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo (Newlands) has voiced his concern that the government has missed an opportunity to get the many unemployed and underemployed locals into some of the vacancies being created by the exodus, but he is also concerned that business is going to be seriously effected.
Suckoo filed a private member’s motion about the issue, which government rejected at the last Legislative Assembly meeting in August as the premier, who has responsibility for both immigration and labour in the coalition government he leads, said there was no basis to believe there would be an exodus of workers as a result of pension law changes. He described the exodus as purely speculative with no data to support it.
But over the last few weeks CNS has been collecting anecdotal evidence from expatriates who are planning to leave, business owners likely to lose key workers, human resources departments trying to organise replacements for large numbers of people resigning and rental agents losing tenants, all of which point to what could be a serious economic problem within the next few weeks.
Foster’s Food Fair has said that nearly two dozen workers have already given notice, Tortuga is losing key staff, while the Marriott Hotel and the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman are understood to be losing hundreds of people — just some of the major businesses across Cayman that have confirmed they are losing staff who want to leave before the pension refund ban kicks in on 1 January.
Speaking to CNS, Suckoo said he raised the issue through the motion because he knew there was a high potential that many people would leave so they could claim their full pension.
“My first concern was that if the government did not address the issue proactively and try to get as many Caymanians either into those vacated jobs or on a path to qualify, this would be a lost opportunity,” he said. “My second concern is business continuity. If businesses experience a sudden exodus of labour, they are going to be negatively impacted and this will clearly not benefit them or the economy.”
Noting that his motion addressed both of these concerns, he said he was very disappointed that the government dismissed them and voted against the motion, “and now they are left with no alternative but to ensure that businesses get replacement work permits”.
Small business owners told CNS about having to face a general disruption to their business with experienced and trained staff leaving, and the fact that not everyone has revealed their intentions. They said they fear that at the end of November all their foreign workers impacted may decide to give notice, leaving them with just four weeks to find and replace valued staff, which they have no doubt would impact their businesses.
There is also a groundswell of speculation that the departure of thousands of workers and their dependents will negatively impact the economy and have a chilling effect on government’s rosy predictions for growth.
In October 2013, when the previous PPM administration was faced with the potential mass exodus of about 1,500 term limit extension permit holders (the result of a stop-gap initiative to tackle the post-Hurricane Ivan departure of workers), the government amended the Immigration law to stop that from happening.
Justifying this amendment, Premier Alden McLaughlin said, “We would have had close to 1,500 people with dependents leaving the country at once; people not buying groceries, not paying rent, not buying gas. It just wasn’t in the best interest of the Cayman Islands.”
But now, presented with another exodus that is potentially far greater and would create very similar circumstances, the government is taking no action.
“Once again, the Caymanian people have been relegated to low priority and the ‘Unity’ government has chosen to play politics with my motion rather than seize an opportunity to help those who need it,” Suckoo said.
See the debate in the LA last month and the premier’s position on the issue on CIGTV below:
An island that self destructs. It is quite funny. No hurricane needed here to cause chaos! Hurricane Pension is here to wipe you out.
I hope that all of the unemployed Caymanians are ready to step up to these positions being left open. Grocery stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, hotels etc. All the jobs that anyone would want are right here at your feet.
Now get moving!! Let’s make Cayman great again!
Seriously. I can’t wait to see how this works. Would be super cool to see o% unemployment again. Like the olden days.
I totally agree. With thousands leaving the islands and employers keen to recruit, there is no need for ANY Caymanian to be without a job by Christmas. If they still are unemployed by January with all these real vacancies available, the government has to seriously question if they wanted to work in the first place. Government benefits should be reserved for genuine job seekers, those with disabilities etc. not for the lazy.
Get out there and grab one of these great opportunities.
Work permit holders should not have to pay pension. End of story. (I am a Caymanian)
What he means is: “This is what happens when you implement ghetto entitlement politics”.
Those self aggrandizing politicians purporting to help the ones in “need”, always end up screwing over the every people they claims to be helping with their “selfless heroic sanctimonious assertions”. Makes me sick. Look at Venezuela, that crisis and national starvation was founded on “selfless for-the-people politicians” helping those in need and making the “greedy” pay their fair share! Look at them now… Look at the Bahamas, its become a cesspool of corruption and violence ridden shithole.
Here is an idea, DON’T EVER VOTE FOR PEOPLE WHO PROMISE YOU SHIT AND ENTITLEMENTS BECAUSE OF A CERTAIN CLASS THEY IDENTIFY YOU WITH.
THOSE POLITICIANS DESTROY COUNTRIES! AND THIS ONE IS NO EXCEPTION ITS ONLY A MATTER OF TIME.
See Jamaica, Venezuela, Eastern Europe, Turkey, Most of Africa, The Bahamas, Mexico, Brazil, and many urban US Cities are literally bankrupt and void of opportunity because guess what, businesses and paying people that want a better life leave!
Stop constantly looking out for what you can GET from your neighbor and just once TRY to think about the whole country, and don’t vote for vote pandering self aggrandizing politicians.
I hope that Government passes a law that bans anyone (that’s leaving just to collect early pension) from obtaining a work permit, Cayman status, or Permanent Residency.
One way tickets for sure!
Um, why? It is their money. It is a free economy, not indentured servitude.
Know the difference between those that stay to help feed the soil and those that just come to grab the fruit.
Why?
Agree with you but guess what, as soon as they collect their pension they will arrive back to their old job. It will be waiting for them, someone will get a temporary job till they return.
Stupidity, greed and total incompetence by this and previous administrations, has effectively caused the theft of pensions from employees, most of whom were lured to Cayman with the promise that they would be able to extract them when they left the Islands.
The law should only apply to persons who commence employment after January the 1st 2018, the only recourse these poor people now have is to leave…just wait until the Civil Servants are told that their pensions will not be paid in full because of crass incompetence by their leaders, the response will be far more vitriolic!
Alva: “Alden ah told ya so why unna newa heed mah warnin? See wa ya gon n done now ya eedjats. Goose done cook.”
CIG: Thats what you get,when you meddle with pensions , other peoples money. It is not yours to restrict & inhibit access to, for those that have contributed into it for years . Don’t expect many of the job vacancies to now be available for your unemployed brethren, those jobs have gone.
We need to drop the pension altogether. It is a compete failure and us Caymanians need that extra 5% to survive right now. Costs going up and we can’t afford everyday items.
If you can’t afford everyday items now, how are you going to afford them when you are retired without any income?
Government needs to step as this is right before high season and we cannot afford to lose help in the service industry
Govt is blind if they didn’t believe this was coming. It’s going to have a wave of impact all over and the politicians are to blame. On the positive side Cayman should use this opportunity and govt should force the local population to fill these vacancies. Plenty of jobs gonna be available. No more crying about unemployment. Shouldn’t hear another word about it. You wanted work. Love talking about expats taking your jobs.Well here you go, it’s your time to shine and get your work on. All those capable young men that sit across from Kurt’s corner all day, they look fit enough to do landscaping all day or some kind of manual labor. Riiiigggghhhhhtttttttt.
Big up Tara for her amendment a true visonary and patriotic Caymanian.As for all those crying about losses.I have one question for you exactly who voted for you to put you there so do right by your own people.
Hurrah and hail to those who made this possible which we know it wasnt Alden and his beloved Mckeewa who if left alone would see this place overun by everybody and their economic refugeees. Better now before real touble starts here.Cayman will no doubt recover like it has from this temporary lost. Something had to done to stem this terrible tide here. just sad more could not be done for Caymanians to regain control of their own future.
Time to leave the sinking ship eh? reflects their true intentions for this place ,good riddance to our univited guest. I just hope after this they are not allowed back thats all. GOOObye suckers
One of the MLAs was on the radio this week and clarified that the regulation was asked for by the Pension providers since they said the constant redemptions were impacting their returns and ability to manage money.
For those familiar with Ponzi schemes, this would be their wet dream (i.e. rules that don’t allow people to redeem).
Also seeing as Pension fund managers make money on a percentage of AUM (Assets under management), this new law also solidifies their future earnings by limiting the amount of withdrawals even if performing badly.
these are work permit holders. they were given work permits because there was no local to do the job. fact.
they can only be replaced by other work permits…..
typical cayman nonsense….everybody will suffer because of this
CNS this is just a lot of hype in my opinion. I remember the TLEP’s. We did nothing then and they are still here years later and qualify by default for Permanent Residency.
Cayman for these people is the land of milk and honey and now they are taking our milk and honey and our money and going home. I say good riddance. Tell me which country in the world you can go to work for a few years and be guaranteed a lump sum 10% nest egg when you leave and the people of the country have to wait until they are 65 years old and then only get $1000 a month of their hard earned money. what makes me angry is that these people can go away for two years and come back and start over raping us again.Enough is enough! If they leave we need to pass a law that says they can’t come back for at least 10 years. What is wrong with tough laws that protect our people?
There are millions of these people ready to come to take the place of these. Those coming should only be given two year non-renewable permits particularly if in the seasonal tourism business. If we do this, this type of issue should not happen again.
As far as rental properties being available, this is absolutely ridiculous, ask any realtor and they will tell you that properties for rent are far and few between. We need to stop looking at the negative and look at the positive. There are a lot of businesses that will benefit from this and the government will get a shot in the arm for its other pillar of the economy “immigration fees” right at the end of the year when they need it most.
Do we really believe that people are going to stop shopping at Fosters because 24 out of the hundreds of people they have go home. I am sure they turn over more than that in any given year. Does Robbie Hamaty really believe that if he loses a couple of his “so called’ key staff ( what do they do that is so critical by the way) that people are going to stop buying liquor from his store. Does anyone believe that the Ritz Carlton and Marriott like in any other year have not geared up and hired a bunch of expats for the upcoming season? What’s a few more? they are almost guaranteed by Immigration to get hired.
I am no supporter of the PPM but I am happy that they are sticking by their guns on this one and if Alden backs down this time like he did with the TLEP’s, dog eat his supper.
It’s time for Caymanians to stand up, do what’s right and don’t let greed and a few companies supported by the cartel called the Chamber of Commerce continue to tell us what to do particularly since the recent statistics continue to show unemployment in the Cayman islands at an all time high and growing. This while we see work permits growing in leaps and bounds every year and the about of new Caymanians now expected to rise sharply because of the Permanent Residency fiasco. Remember folks, in is not just the 1500, it is the 1500 plus their families. Remember 2003, when we thought it was 3000 and it turned out to be many times that…Remember why before that social services was just a tiny department in government set aside for the indigent and poor. No we have imported these people from poor countries and by extension their families, given them PR and status and they get to stay home and live off us the taxpayers. It would be interesting to know just how many “paper Caymanians” are on the NAU list.
Come on Cayman, where is your pride? Stand up and be counted!
Let these people go and say “Good Riddance!” Prove to them that we will survive!
#keyboardwarrior
It is the work permit holders money. They earned it. Caymanians should be entitled to what ever they earn and put into the retirement scheme. The W/P holders are here to work, make money, and be able to move home with their money to do with as they wish. This is called freedom of choice. To keep from some one that which is contracted is called fraud.
Do not worry. If Caymanians cannot fill the positions permits can be given. It will only take 3 months.
The problem with living on such a beautiful island is there’s so much sand for politicians to stick their heads in.
Government is on a self-destructive path. I know of Caymanians who have given notice at my workplace and are migrating away from here for the same reason…to get their pension money now.
I’m 20 years resident and bound by Caymanian spouse, family, and mortgage. Part of me wishes I had made different decisions so I wasn’t locked in here.
I want to believe that someone with bring a lawsuit demanding grandfathered individuals who are here prior to the new law going into effect would get government to adjust their plans as I don’t have the resources to sue them myself.
Why is Alva Suckoo not the Premier of this country? Why are we stuck with a do nothing selfish egotistic cold uncaring and idiotic Governement ? led by two egomaniacs McLaughlin and Bush better known as Mutt And Jeff ? This place is becoming a rahtiid joke trust me on this. When I see how expats bash us on this very site and ridicule Caymanians with no fear of persecution I know we have lost it long ago and these so called leaders are puppets! Alden needs to resign
Mr Suckoo is full of hot air — you really think that Caymanians are going to be jumping at the chance to work in minimum wage jobs – which are predominantly held by persons from lesser-developed/third-world/crime-ridden countries??? Laugh, laugh, laugh – as long as I have my politicians ear I will stick with government supporting me! Why would I want to work iif I can do nothing and get rewarded for it.
Thank you current administration for your continued support and expansion of social services (ie civil service minimum pension of CI $650, new employees for nau, increase in monthly payouts).
And who says Cayman is not a welfare state.
With all the foreigners, like me, leaving the island – who is going to do the jobs that Caymanians do not want to do? Thank you Cayman Islands Government for treating me better than your own citizens – I get to cash out on my pension – it was like having a savings account with 100% interest – because my employer matched my contributions.
Grateful for working here and leaving with much money.
Good plan for immigration control
Good bye and good riddance. A truer indication of transient guest workers’ motives could not have more timely and revealing; despite, the brouhaha that is often touted by those who would have us believe, they are the best thing since sliced bread or even more absurd not replaceable. They have got what they wanted. I am certain there are 20K standing by to take these 2K “vacancies”, as there are no parties that will happen n the Caymanian’s quarters at the prospect of filling some of these jobs. What a sad thing to admit.
