Pension exodus emerging as reality

(CNS): The predicted exodus of expatriate workers as a result of changes to the pensions law appears to be becoming a challenging reality for Cayman. From small businesses losing experienced staff to mass departures from larger employers, the warnings that more than two thousand people could leave the island before the end of December appear to be coming true. But despite alarm bells ringing and the mounting evidence that many work permit holders will be leaving in the middle of peak season, there is still no indication from government that the relevant authorities are taking any action to deal with this potential human resource crisis.

Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo (Newlands) has voiced his concern that the government has missed an opportunity to get the many unemployed and underemployed locals into some of the vacancies being created by the exodus, but he is also concerned that business is going to be seriously effected.

Suckoo filed a private member’s motion about the issue, which government rejected at the last Legislative Assembly meeting in August as the premier, who has responsibility for both immigration and labour in the coalition government he leads, said there was no basis to believe there would be an exodus of workers as a result of pension law changes. He described the exodus as purely speculative with no data to support it.

But over the last few weeks CNS has been collecting anecdotal evidence from expatriates who are planning to leave, business owners likely to lose key workers, human resources departments trying to organise replacements for large numbers of people resigning and rental agents losing tenants, all of which point to what could be a serious economic problem within the next few weeks.

Foster’s Food Fair has said that nearly two dozen workers have already given notice, Tortuga is losing key staff, while the Marriott Hotel and the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman are understood to be losing hundreds of people — just some of the major businesses across Cayman that have confirmed they are losing staff who want to leave before the pension refund ban kicks in on 1 January.

Speaking to CNS, Suckoo said he raised the issue through the motion because he knew there was a high potential that many people would leave so they could claim their full pension.

“My first concern was that if the government did not address the issue proactively and try to get as many Caymanians either into those vacated jobs or on a path to qualify, this would be a lost opportunity,” he said. “My second concern is business continuity. If businesses experience a sudden exodus of labour, they are going to be negatively impacted and this will clearly not benefit them or the economy.”

Noting that his motion addressed both of these concerns, he said he was very disappointed that the government dismissed them and voted against the motion, “and now they are left with no alternative but to ensure that businesses get replacement work permits”.

Small business owners told CNS about having to face a general disruption to their business with experienced and trained staff leaving, and the fact that not everyone has revealed their intentions. They said they fear that at the end of November all their foreign workers impacted may decide to give notice, leaving them with just four weeks to find and replace valued staff, which they have no doubt would impact their businesses.

There is also a groundswell of speculation that the departure of thousands of workers and their dependents will negatively impact the economy and have a chilling effect on government’s rosy predictions for growth.

In October 2013, when the previous PPM administration was faced with the potential mass exodus of about 1,500 term limit extension permit holders (the result of a stop-gap initiative to tackle the post-Hurricane Ivan departure of workers), the government amended the Immigration law to stop that from happening.

Justifying this amendment, Premier Alden McLaughlin said, “We would have had close to 1,500 people with dependents leaving the country at once; people not buying groceries, not paying rent, not buying gas. It just wasn’t in the best interest of the Cayman Islands.”

But now, presented with another exodus that is potentially far greater and would create very similar circumstances, the government is taking no action.

“Once again, the Caymanian people have been relegated to low priority and the ‘Unity’ government has chosen to play politics with my motion rather than seize an opportunity to help those who need it,” Suckoo said.

See the debate in the LA last month and the premier’s position on the issue on CIGTV below:

