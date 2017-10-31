Opposition plan to offer alternative budget
(CNS): Members of the opposition have said that they plan to propose constructive alternatives that offer action for the people when they engage in the debate on Wednesday on the government’s $644 million spending plan for next year and the $657 million budget for the year after. Having spent the weekend scrutinizing the budget documents, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller said they would support things in the budget that they believe are good for Caymanians.
Meanwhile, the independent member for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, who no longer caucuses with the opposition, said his major concern about the Unity government’s 2018/19 budget was the lack of any commitment to deal with the issue of foreclosures.
“This is the number one issue for me,” he told CNS. He pointed out that his constituents are still losing their homes but government has not allocated any funding, and in his Budget Policy Statement the premier made no mention of the problem or how government intends to tackle it.
In addition to questioning why there was no mention of addressing the foreclosure issue, Bryan said he was not satisfied that enough would be done over the next two years about unemployment among locals.
Speaking about the official opposition’s approach to the budget, Miller said that he and his colleagues would be focused on ensuring that where they recommended government allocate extra cash for priorities, such as education, they will also recommend where in the spending plan the administration can cut expenditure to fund it.
“We intend to make constructive alternative uses of the resources projected to be collected by the government, that is the $730.7 and $722.8 million as stated in the budget documents. For example, when we suggest that resources should be increased in a particular area like education, we will recommend equal reductions in other areas,” the opposition leader stated.
Miller said that as they contribute to the debate later this week, the five members of the opposition would be following the theme of ‘Building a better future’ by learning from the past through a return to their founding principles. He said that local politicians should return to encouraging, demanding and demonstrating, work, conscience, character, ethics, humanity, sacrifice and principles while combining all these with good old fashioned Caymanian common sense, ingenuity and entrepreneurship.
During the budget debate all 18 members of the LA sitting in the chamber will be given two hours to make their contribution before the finance minister and the premier offer their closing remarks on the budget itself as well as the policy and thrones speeches.
The only member excluded from the opportunity to comment on the budget, for the first time in his three decades in the House, will be the speaker, McKeeva Bush, who is a member of the new coalition Government of National Unity. He will, however, have the opportunity to ask questions during the Finance Committee stage, which will follow the debate.
The UK Gov’t would not tell their MPs to tell their constituents to do that. Come on, God bless the mother country.
Kenneth, giving away money has been tried before and it does not work. How about telling your constituents to quit having babies out of wedlock get some skills and get a job.
Yet we don’t we see the Opposition lobbying for Standards in Public Life Bill…Heaven forbid there should be any minimum code of conduct on our double dealing, six-figure snoozing, fat cats.
This is the problem when you elect non-achieved vote pandering politicians to the LA. You can bet without a shred of a doubt that they: 1) Don’t understand how economies works AT ALL, not even high school level as pathetic as that may sound. 2) They don’t understand the private sector and its role into funding governments revenues 3) They will always promise their constituents *your* tax dollars for handouts, bailouts and give aways 4) They will never deliver on all their utopia filled promises and as a result will *always* blame a group for their continual economic failures, which generally come in the form of some sort of division, be it: it’s because of *the rich* not paying their fair share, because of *the expats*, because *of some nationalities*, because of *prejudice* meanwhile will *never* address the real reason people are foreclosing which is typically because someone buying a property they had no business buying! If you are one or two pay checks away from not servicing a loan, YOU HAVE NO BUSINESS BUYING PROPERTY!! Buying property is NOT an entitlement! No one OWES you a house! Certainly not your neighbour and your neighbours tax dollars shouldn’t be bailing out people who can’t afford their house! Tax dollars are for community and national purposes. Schools, Roads, law, security, emergency, a limited government, infrastructure etc. NOT your house, your groceries, your clothes, and just basically not just >>YOU<< in general and definitely NOT for your damn politicians to hand out like free hams.
Foreclosures are a normal and necessary process in the private for a banks/lenders to reclaim its losses from entities not being able to service it's debt. This happens at the individual level, the corporate level and governmental/public level (see Greece, Argentina, Puerto Rico and the list goes on). This process is necessary otherwise the debt is never corrected and lending institutions would eventually collapse without this process.
Now comes along the know-it-all/smarter-than-the-private-sector/make government pay for all the downtrodden, economic imbecile politician that will promise private sector revenues (government income) to pay for all of those who can't service their debt…
If you want to see what perfect model countries looks like that adopts these idiotic policies, look no further than Venezuela. It's the perfect poster child for these babbling cretins that have absolutely no business being in office.
People are not losing their homes Ellio Jr. They belong to the banks. That’s how mortgages work. If you can’t afford something, don’t buy it.
Why should government money be used to protect those faced with foreclosures? If people cannot fulfill their promises to their debts they should have their homes foreclosed and that should be a cheap, quick and efficient process. Anything else puts up the costs for those good honest people that have mortgages and do pay their debts.
Hope they suggest some additional funds for the enhancement of LGBT rights and the associated enlightenment of some persons.
So according to the news. West Bay is being short changed by the elected member being the Speaker and therefore very limited as to what he can represent.
What if Big Mac resigns as MLA and continue as Speaker of the House.?
Is this even possible?
There must come a time to stop this foolishness of picking a Speaker out of Elected Persons, since all it does is over pay one person and take away representation from the people in the in District that it happens.
