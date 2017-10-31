Opposition plan to offer alternative budget

(CNS): Members of the opposition have said that they plan to propose constructive alternatives that offer action for the people when they engage in the debate on Wednesday on the government’s $644 million spending plan for next year and the $657 million budget for the year after. Having spent the weekend scrutinizing the budget documents, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller said they would support things in the budget that they believe are good for Caymanians.

Meanwhile, the independent member for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, who no longer caucuses with the opposition, said his major concern about the Unity government’s 2018/19 budget was the lack of any commitment to deal with the issue of foreclosures.

“This is the number one issue for me,” he told CNS. He pointed out that his constituents are still losing their homes but government has not allocated any funding, and in his Budget Policy Statement the premier made no mention of the problem or how government intends to tackle it.

In addition to questioning why there was no mention of addressing the foreclosure issue, Bryan said he was not satisfied that enough would be done over the next two years about unemployment among locals.

Speaking about the official opposition’s approach to the budget, Miller said that he and his colleagues would be focused on ensuring that where they recommended government allocate extra cash for priorities, such as education, they will also recommend where in the spending plan the administration can cut expenditure to fund it.

“We intend to make constructive alternative uses of the resources projected to be collected by the government, that is the $730.7 and $722.8 million as stated in the budget documents. For example, when we suggest that resources should be increased in a particular area like education, we will recommend equal reductions in other areas,” the opposition leader stated.

Miller said that as they contribute to the debate later this week, the five members of the opposition would be following the theme of ‘Building a better future’ by learning from the past through a return to their founding principles. He said that local politicians should return to encouraging, demanding and demonstrating, work, conscience, character, ethics, humanity, sacrifice and principles while combining all these with good old fashioned Caymanian common sense, ingenuity and entrepreneurship.

During the budget debate all 18 members of the LA sitting in the chamber will be given two hours to make their contribution before the finance minister and the premier offer their closing remarks on the budget itself as well as the policy and thrones speeches.

The only member excluded from the opportunity to comment on the budget, for the first time in his three decades in the House, will be the speaker, McKeeva Bush, who is a member of the new coalition Government of National Unity. He will, however, have the opportunity to ask questions during the Finance Committee stage, which will follow the debate.

