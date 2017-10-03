Ombudsman says FOI is ‘inalienable right’

(CNS): The new supra-ombudsman has said that the freedom of information is a vital part of government openness and transparency. Sandy Hermiston arrived in Cayman last month to take over the helm of the newly combined and challenging office of public service complains, police complaints, whistle-blowing and data protection. On Cayman’s Right to Know Day, she said, “We are accountable to the electorate and regularly need to remind them as well as ourselves that this is an unalienable right and an indispensable part of a mature democracy.”

The event, which took place at the Government Administration Building last week, was coordinated by Deputy Ombudsman Jan Liebaers and also involved Deputy Governor Franz Manderson as part of the public outreach and awareness raising for FOI.

“The right to access information retained by the government, about ourselves, institutions and other individuals, is a fundamental freedom,” Manderson said in a release. “The civil service gets hundreds of requests a year, so we know that such access not only helps public involvement in helping shape social policy making but is also a very tangible sign of good governance.”

