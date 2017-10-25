Offshore law firm braces for data exposure

(CNS Business): One of Cayman’s leading offshore law firms is bracing for potential exposure of its business and that of its clients in the international media after admitting that it suffered a cyber security breach last year. Some of the information has found its way to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which plans to publish some of what they have. While Appleby admitted that data was compromised in the hack, they gave no details of who did it, when it happened or how many clients were affected but denied any wrongdoing by it or its clients.

Category: Local News