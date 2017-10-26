Drivers warned of anti-skid work at Prospect Roundabout

(CNS): The NRA is planning to apply an anti-skid coating on the east portion of the Dr Tomlinson Roundabout in Prospect tonight, Thursday 26 October, between 9pm and 6am if the weather remains dry. The east side of the roundabout will be closed, so drivers can expect multiple traffic diversions. Road users are asked to take their time and pay close attention to all traffic signs and personnel that may be directing vehicles.

The NRA said that the anti-skid coating is an internationally proven method of reducing road collisions. It is especially effective where loss of friction results when rain, oil and other lubricants are deposited on the roadways.

“While the NRA continues to review solutions to improve road safety, it encourages all road users to remain alert to their surroundings and road conditions, follow posted speed limits and obey the rules of the road, “officials stated as they tanked the public for its patience.

The RCIPS has provided the following traffic patterns:

Going EAST Traffic has the option to go:

Option 1: Left off Hurley Merren Blvd. Right onto Mahogany Way, Left onto Poindexter Road straight out to the East-West Arterial.

Option 2: Right off Hurley Merren Blvd. against the natural flow of Roundabout, right onto Shamrock Road.

The Roundabout will be closed to traffic heading East along shamrock Road in the vicinity of Marina Drive.

Rex Crighton Blvd will be closed to traffic from Dr Tomlinson Roundabout east and from the roundabout at Poindexter Road West to Dr Tomlinson Roundabout.

Traffic headed West to Marina Drive via Shamrock Road will not be able to access via Dr Tomlinson Roundabout. Access will be gained from the Red Bay Roundabout (Auto Spa) via Hurley Merren Blvd.

For more information, call the NRA on 946-7780, visit www.caymanroads.com or the new Facebook page at facebook.com/nraroads

