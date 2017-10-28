NRA urges people to stay off the roads
(CNS): With as much as eight inches of rain expected to fall on the Cayman through Saturday night the National Roads Authority is urging people to stay off the roads unless necessary. Anyone that has to drive is asked to exercise caution and watch for potholes as the rain from Tropical Storm Phillipe pounds the islands. With rough seas a marine warning remains in effect as residents and marine interests are advised to stay in safe harbor. At 5pm the center of the storm, which was packing 40mph winds, was about 20 miles south-west of Havana, Cuba moving toward the north quite quickly at some 29 mph.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) mainly to the east and southeast of the center.
On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will move off of the northern coast of Cuba and into the Straits of Florida this evening, and move across the Florida Keys or the southern tip of the Florida peninsula overnight, and across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning. Forecasters said additional strengthening is forecast during the next
48 hours.
I have to say I totally agree. All these high powered, high-salaried people. This is not the first time Haz Mngmt has dropped the ball. No releases put out, no updates.
Thank God for the Met Service.
Unfortunately, their info has to be relayed to the public through agencies like Hazard Mngmt.
The weather service was going a great job the whole time. I happen to receive their notices and I was very grateful. But, as I said, their info is relayed through relevant govt agencies and media.
And, by the way, neither was GIS active.
Seriously folks. Do your job!
Stay off the NRA built roads, the others are fine in the rain.
Why aren’t offices going to be closed???
Can no one in Govt update anything? What a waste of time and money. On the Govt website there is no tropical storm. Lazy, just fire them all, we will use the National Hurricane Center website, and save us all some money. Do not even get me started on the useless port authority website. Embarrassing and complete crap.
