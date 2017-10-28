NRA urges people to stay off the roads

(CNS): With as much as eight inches of rain expected to fall on the Cayman through Saturday night the National Roads Authority is urging people to stay off the roads unless necessary. Anyone that has to drive is asked to exercise caution and watch for potholes as the rain from Tropical Storm Phillipe pounds the islands. With rough seas a marine warning remains in effect as residents and marine interests are advised to stay in safe harbor. At 5pm the center of the storm, which was packing 40mph winds, was about 20 miles south-west of Havana, Cuba moving toward the north quite quickly at some 29 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) mainly to the east and southeast of the center.

On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will move off of the northern coast of Cuba and into the Straits of Florida this evening, and move across the Florida Keys or the southern tip of the Florida peninsula overnight, and across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning. Forecasters said additional strengthening is forecast during the next

48 hours.

