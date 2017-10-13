New waste system still four years away

(CNS): Despite the recent announcement that government has selected a Dart company heading up a consortium of local and international firms as the preferred contractor to tackle the country’s rubbish, the new Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS) will not be in place until well into 2021. Officials said that DECCO, Dart’s general contractor, was selected because its proposal best followed the outline business case and offered value for money. But the process is still a long way from operation and groundbreaking is not expected until next summer, which will be followed by a phased implementation of the various elements.

The consortium, which beat out three other firms who were all pre-qualified to bid, is made up of several different waste experts.

The local firm is Island Recycling, which is partnering with Guernsey Recycling, and they will deal with composting, a major part of the project, as well as general recycling; Danish company Burmeister & Wain will be constructing and operating the waste-to energy facility; the US-based Cambridge Project Development will deal with the new, smaller, lined landfill; and consultants GHD will be dealing with the environmental and design aspects.

The Department of Environmental Health will continue to collect garbage and the public will still be expected to do their own recycling by sorting their rubbish and dropping off glass, paper and cardboard, aluminium and plastics at the supermarket skips.

But it is not clear from the government documents released following the announcement of the bid what role DECCO, which has no previous experience in waste management, will have.

Nevertheless, Cameron Graham, the president of DECCO, said the consortium team has the expertise and experience to do the job. “Finding a sustainable alternative to the existing landfill is a matter of national importance, and we are pleased to be a part of the solution,” he said a release about winning the contract.

Questions about the cost of the project and who will be paying for what over the life of the 25 year contract, as well as details about the other bidders, still remain under wraps as government continues talks with DECCO.

Officials said that the government’s Major Projects Office has been leading the ISWMS project team and provided waste management expertise to take the initiative forward. Specialist consultants Amec Foster Wheeler, KPMG, as well as Maples and Calder/Burges Salmon, were engaged to provide technical, financial and legal services for the procurement and evaluation of the ISWMS tender process.

The ISWMS outline business case, which recommended the public-private partnership and shaped the tender, was produced for government by Amec Foster Wheeler and KPMG in autumn 2016.

“The Dart-led consortium’s tender is closely aligned with the financial estimates presented in the approved outline business case, but detailed costs remain confidential until the contract is finalised,” officials stated.

Government is aiming to reduce the amount of garbage that is dumped into the landfills by 95% with the new ISWMS. But with no curbside recycling pickup, the bulk of the diversion from the landfill will be to composting and waste-to-energy.

Government has spoken persistently about the waste pyramid, which calls for the reduction of the generation of waste as the primary goal in any waste-management system, followed by reuse and recycling, before the elements of recovery and then landfill disposal at the bottom. But the government’s waste expert in the DEH, Jim Schubert, who has headed up the process towards the ISWMS, said that the focus on reduction and reuse would depend on raising awareness and education campaigns in schools.

