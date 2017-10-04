New tropical storm brewing south east of Nicaragua

(CNS): Local weather forecasters are urging residents in Cayman to keep an eye on Tropical Depression 16, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Nate before the day is out. Some international weather experts are predicting that the depression, which formed around lunchtime Wednesday, could become another dangerous hurricane as it moves north toward the Yucatan Peninsula, with warm Caribbean waters likely to fuel the storm. Still too early for its path to be accurately predicted, TD16 or TS Nate could pass close to Cayman over the next few days.

Cayman’s weather service issued a lunchtime weather advisory stating that the depression posed no immediate threat to the islands but local meteorologists would be monitoring the development of the weather system and urged residents to keep their eyes and ears on local media for updates.

Meanwhile, regardless of the potential development of TS Nate, the inclement weather in Cayman which has been drenching the islands for more than a week was set to continue well into the weekend and a small craft warning was issued for Friday.

